The nation has donated 100,000 masks to Ethiopia, showing that “Taiwan can help” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ home country combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
The ministry wrote on its official Twitter account that “#TaiwanCanHelp #Africa, as well as @DrTedros’ home country, combat #Coronavirus,” along with a photograph showing both countries’ national flags on boxed masks.
Taiwan-WHO tensions spiked after Tedros in April accused Taiwanese of having launched racist attacks on him for months and said that the ministry also joined the attacks.
Screen grab from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Twitter account
Despite unprecedented support for Taiwan’s bid to join the global health body, it was denied participation at this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA), whose 73rd session took place as a virtual meeting on May 18 and 19.
As Ethiopia had reported 3,954 confirmed cases and 65 deaths as of Friday, Taiwan made the donation to show that “Taiwan can help, and Taiwan is helping,” the ministry said in a news release.
The masks were transferred to the Ethiopian Ministry of Health for distribution, it said.
The foreign ministry was asked whether Ethiopia requested the masks, but no response was given as of press time last night.
Tedros was Ethiopian minister of foreign affairs from 2012 to 2016 and minister of health from 2005 to 2012. In July 2017, he became the first person from Africa to serve as the WHO’s chief technical and administrative officer.
A ceremony marking the donation took place at the Ethiopian embassy in Pretoria on Thursday, which was attended by Representative to South Africa Matthew Chou (周唯中) and Ethiopian Ambassador to South Africa Shiferaw Teklemariam, the foreign ministry said.
As Taiwan does not have a representative office in Ethiopia, its diplomatic affairs with it are managed by the Taipei Liaison Office in the Republic of South Africa, it said.
“The donation of the surgical masks is just the first step for Taiwan to join Ethiopia’s efforts to fight against the coronavirus pandemic together in Africa,” Chou was quoted as saying in a statement released by the office.
TRAVEL: Students and business travelers from 11 nations and areas would be allowed entry, but the KMT said those from some parts of China should also have been included The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced four criteria for foreign students and short-term business travelers from 11 countries and areas with a lower COVID-19 risk who want to apply for a shortened quarantine period upon arrival in Taiwan. The list does not include China. About 1,100 Chinese students enrolled at National Tsing Hua University and Shih Hsin University earlier this month launched an online petition to the Minsitry of Education to allow them to resume their studies in the nation. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the relaxing of border controls would
TIPPED OFF: The CECC was following up after being told that the couple who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday did not wear protective clothing on their flight The government is to adopt different disease prevention measures to regulate the entry of business travelers and international tourists once the borders are reopened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), was speaking at a seminar hosted by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉). The center is considering shortening the quarantine time for business travelers — including trade, technology and healthcare professionals — from 14 days to between five and 10 days, Chen said. Before business travelers are allowed to enter the nation, they must present immigration
SAFE RETURNS: Two NTU deans said that the government could reduce the risk of students bringing in COVID-19 through risk evaluations, as well as a ‘passport’ based on test results Public health professors at National Taiwan University (NTU) yesterday suggested that the government launch an “immunity passport” mechanism as a way of allowing foreign students from countries with lower COVID-19 risk to return to Taiwan to finish their studies. At a news conference for the release of the 19th weekly report on COVID-19 by the university College of Public Health, college dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) cited Brown University’s safety plans for reopening and the semester plans of Harvard and Stanford universities, and suggested local schools consider several points in drafting their reopening plans. The points he mentioned include conducting polymerase chain reaction
RAIDS AND QUESTIONING: The two former KMT lawmakers for whom the three aides worked told reporters that they had not been in contact with them for years Two former legislative assistants were detained yesterday after being questioned by Taipei prosecutors about their alleged involvement collecting classified materials and meeting minutes from the Legislative Yuan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mainland Affairs Council, and passing on lists of government personnel and reporters to Chinese intelligence officials. A third suspect was released on bail after questioning. The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said that Lee Yi-hsien (李易諴), Chen Wei-jen (陳惟仁) and Lin Yung-ta (林雍達) were questioned following raids conducted by prosecutors and officers from the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau’s National Security Operations Division. The trio allegedly passed material to Chinese