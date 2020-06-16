Virus Outbreak: ‘Passports’ for foreign students urged

SAFE RETURNS: Two NTU deans said that the government could reduce the risk of students bringing in COVID-19 through risk evaluations, as well as a ‘passport’ based on test results

Public health professors at National Taiwan University (NTU) yesterday suggested that the government launch an “immunity passport” mechanism as a way of allowing foreign students from countries with lower COVID-19 risk to return to Taiwan to finish their studies.

At a news conference for the release of the 19th weekly report on COVID-19 by the university College of Public Health, college dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) cited Brown University’s safety plans for reopening and the semester plans of Harvard and Stanford universities, and suggested local schools consider several points in drafting their reopening plans.

The points he mentioned include conducting polymerase chain reaction testing, contact tracing, dorm management, asking faculty and students to practice social distancing or wear a mask, limiting the number of people at gatherings, offering online education, public health education, and planning for emergency class suspension.

Vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said Ministry of Education data from last year showed there were nearly 130,000 foreign students nationwide, including 61,970 in degree programs, with the majority from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries.

“If the more than 60,000 foreign students are all allowed to return to Taiwan, an estimated 222 cases of COVID-19 could be brought in,” he said.

Students should be gradually allowed to enter next month in phases, according to the COVID-19 infection risks for their age group in their country of origin, he said.

For example, Indonesia’s epidemic curve seems to be gradually rising again, and the basic reproduction number is still above 1, so Indonesian students should not be allowed to return yet, Chen said.

However, students from countries with lower COVID-19 risk should still undergo 14-day home quarantine or be tested if they show symptoms upon arrival, he said.

An “immunity passport” mechanism, similar to a plan for business travelers, would require students from low-risk nations to provide a negative test result from a two-week period before their arrival in Taiwan, followed by a five-day quarantine after arrival, and a negative test result before they could leave quarantine, he said.

Risk evaluations and an immunity passport mechanism based on testing results could significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, he said.

In other developments, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said the city’s municipal school campuses would fully open to the public on Saturday, almost a month earlier than planned.

Outdoor spaces on campuses were opened to the public three days ago, and starting from Saturday, the campuses would be fully opened, she said.

Visitors would be able to use sports facilities, classrooms, swimming pools, performance venues and conference rooms, Taipei Department of Education Commissioner Tseng Tsan-chin (曾燦金) said.

Meanwhile, 643 drinking fountains around the city, including 135 in Mass Rapid Transit stations, were restored to service yesterday, the Taipei Water Department said.

They were shut on March 20 as a disease-prevention measure.

