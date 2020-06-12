The organizer of Hong Kong’s annual vigil for the victims of China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre yesterday said that his account with Zoom Video Communications Inc was suspended after trying to host an online discussion about Beijing’s global influence.
His statement came after Zoom had said that it temporarily closed a US account used by activists who tried to connect more than 250 people to remember Beijing’s crushing of the pro-democracy movement on June 4, 1989.
That revelation sparked concerns that the US videoconferencing app, which has soared in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, is bowing to China’s authoritarian government.
Photo: AFP
Lee Cheuk-yan (李卓人), chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance, said that he has been locked out of Zoom since May 22 when his group tried to host an online discussion on China’s influence around the world.
“The account was suspended before the talk started. I’ve asked Zoom many times whether this is political censorship, but it has never replied to me,” Lee said, adding that the alliance held two previous talks on Zoom without issues.
Once locked out, the alliance broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube, which are allowed in Hong Kong, but banned in China, he said.
The May 22 talk contained no speakers from China, but the alliance has always sought ways to reach people beyond China’s Great Firewall and Zoom can be used there, Lee said.
Zoom has said that it reactivated the account of a US-based group of Chinese pro-democracy advocates, after earlier closing the account “to comply with local laws.”
“Just like any global company, we must comply with applicable laws in the jurisdictions where we operate,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement. “When a meeting is held across different countries, the participants within those countries are required to comply with their respective local laws. We aim to limit the actions we take to those necessary to comply with local laws and continuously review and improve our process on these matters. We have reactivated the US-based account.”
Zoom, which maintains a significant research and development workforce in China, has come under scrutiny for its links to the country.
‘NEW LIFE HAS COME’: A total of 939,090 people voted to remove Han Kuo-yu from office, more than the 892,545 votes he won to become mayor in 2018 Kaohsiung residents in a recall vote yesterday overwhelmingly voted to remove Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) from office. The result made Han the nation’s first special municipality head to be recalled, just a year-and-a-half after he won a surprise victory over a candidate from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which had run the city for two decades. The vote was 939,090 in favor of recall and 25,051 against, with a 42.14 percent voter turnout, Kaohsiung City Election Commission data showed. There are 2,299,981 eligible voters in the city, the data showed. At least 25 percent of
People using Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway network and public bus system would no longer be required to wear masks at all times when in stations, metro cars or buses from tomorrow, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) announced yesterday. The mask requirement on public transport in Taipei is being eased on the same day the central government plans to relax disease prevention measures on trains and domestic flights, as there have been no domestic COVID-19 infections in nearly two months, she said. “As long as social distancing can be maintained,” passengers riding the MRT and public buses in the city can remove
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that after border controls are eased, it would screen all foreign visitors to Taiwan for COVID-19 upon arrival and permit them entry only if they test negative in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Visitors would also be required to receive follow-up testing and perform self-health management, based on their activities in the nation, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. A mass screening of all foreign visitors at the airport would not be sufficient, as some confirmed cases did not test positive until they were already under
REASONABLE ACTION? Johnny Chiang said residents must decide whether it is fair for political forces to compel them to judge the city government before its term is up Groups advocating the recall of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) last night made a final push with a rally, while the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) released a video appeal to voters’ softer side. The Central Election Commission in April verified public endorsement for a recall petition to remove the KMT mayor from office. The recall vote is to be held today. Civic groups initiated the recall petition in June last year, after Han announced a presidential bid less than six months into his mayoral term. The groups yesterday started with a procession through Kaohsiung, gathering at Yuandi Temple in Zuoying District (左營) before