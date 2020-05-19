Virus Outbreak: Foreign visitors get another 30-day extension on visas

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Another automatic 30-day visa extension for foreigners who entered Taiwan on or before March 21 this year has been granted, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced yesterday during the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily news briefing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had granted an initial automatic 30-day visa extension on March 21 for foreigners who entered Taiwan on or before that date with a visa waiver, visitor’s visa or landing visa — and another on April 17, as part of tightened border control measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many foreigners who arrived in Taiwan on holidays or for business found themselves unable to leave as airlines cut flights and other nations imposed entry restrictions.

No applications are required for the automatic extensions, except for people who overstayed their visa prior to March 21. However, the total duration of stay cannot exceed 180 days, counting from the day of entry, the ministry said.

If there are foreigners stranded in Taiwan for more than 180 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foreign ministry would discuss with the Ministry of the Interior how to assist them, Wu said.

Meanwhile, foreigners who plan to leave Taiwan can pay to be tested for COVID-19, according to a CECC announcement on Friday.