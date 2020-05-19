Another automatic 30-day visa extension for foreigners who entered Taiwan on or before March 21 this year has been granted, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced yesterday during the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily news briefing.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had granted an initial automatic 30-day visa extension on March 21 for foreigners who entered Taiwan on or before that date with a visa waiver, visitor’s visa or landing visa — and another on April 17, as part of tightened border control measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many foreigners who arrived in Taiwan on holidays or for business found themselves unable to leave as airlines cut flights and other nations imposed entry restrictions.
No applications are required for the automatic extensions, except for people who overstayed their visa prior to March 21. However, the total duration of stay cannot exceed 180 days, counting from the day of entry, the ministry said.
If there are foreigners stranded in Taiwan for more than 180 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foreign ministry would discuss with the Ministry of the Interior how to assist them, Wu said.
Meanwhile, foreigners who plan to leave Taiwan can pay to be tested for COVID-19, according to a CECC announcement on Friday.
About two-thirds of Taiwanese do not identify as Chinese, a survey released on Tuesday showed. The US-based Pew Research Center found that 66 percent view themselves as Taiwanese, 28 percent as both Taiwanese and Chinese ,and 4 percent as just Chinese. The telephone poll of 1,562 people, conducted last year, has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. The results are consistent with other polls showing that people in Taiwan increasingly identify only as Taiwanese, Pew said. Younger generations in particular have developed a distinct identity, with 83 percent of respondents younger than 30 saying that they do not consider themselves Chinese,
‘WIND IS BLOWING’: European lawmakers have called on their health ministers to request the World Health Assembly let Taiwan’s Chen Shih-chung participate Taiwan has not received an invitation to the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA), which is to be held virtually from Monday next week, and all of the nation’s diplomatic allies, except the Vatican, have tendered proposals to the WHO backing Taiwan’s bid for participation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. In the past, some of the nation’s allies chose not to make formal appeals and instead made remarks at the decisionmaking body of the WHO, but this year those that could make proposals to back Taiwan’s WHA bid have all done so, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安)
The US Senate on Monday passed a bill that asks US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to come up with a strategy to help Taiwan regain observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA). The Senate unanimously passed the bipartisan legislation, which was introduced by US Senator James Inhofe, cochair of the US Senate Taiwan Caucus, on Jan. 29 last year and passed by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on June 3 last year. The bill directs “the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization,” and to present a report
MILESTONE: The minister of health urged the public to keep practicing disease prevention measures, while thanking the nation’s nurses for keeping Taiwan safe Yesterday marked the 30th day with no new local cases of COVID-19 infection in Taiwan, while 372 people have been removed from isolation after recovering, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. “Our local communities are generally safe, as no domestic cases have been reported in 30 days,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at a daily news conference in Taipei. However, people should continue to follow personal protective measures, including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, observing cough etiquette, washing their hands frequently and staying at home if they feel ill, Chen