Tibet’s self-declared government-in-exile in India yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of a boy named as Tibetan Buddhism’s second-highest figure by calling on China to account for his whereabouts.
The Tibetan parliament in Dharamsala, India, known as the Kashag, said Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who was named as the 11th Panchen Lama and who was taken away at age six along with his family in 1995, continued to be recognized as the sole legitimate holder of his title.
Beijing, which claims Tibet as its own territory, named another boy, Gyaltsen Norbu, to the position and he is believed to live under close government control in China and is rarely seen in public.
Photo: AP
“China’s abduction of the Panchen Lama and forcible denial of his religious identity and right to practice in his monastery is not only a violation of religious freedom, but also a gross violation of human rights,” the Kashag statement said.
“If China’s claim that Tibetans in Tibet enjoy religious freedom is to be considered true, then China must provide verifiable information on the well-being and whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama” along with others, the statement said.
The dispute mainly focuses on political power and the arcane rituals for naming a new Panchen Lama, believed to be the reincarnation of his predecessor.
The Dalai Lama named Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama with the help of Tibetan lamas trained in reading portents and signs.
China claims the reincarnate can only be chosen by pulling lots from a golden urn, a method it used to pick its own candidate under strict control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Traditionally, the Panchen Lama has served as teacher and aide to the Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhism’s highest leader.
Despite appeals from the UN and foreign governments and organizations, China has never provided any solid information on the condition or location of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and his family, saying only that they did not wish to have contact with the outside world.
The 10th Panchen Lama, a controversial figure who had initially supported the CCP’s rule over Tibet before turning critical and being imprisoned by Beijing, renounced his vows as a monk in 1978. He was politically rehabilitated in 1982 after marrying the daughter of a top Chinese general.
He died in suspicious circumstances during a visit to Shigatse, the traditional seat of the Panchen Lamas, at the age of 50 in January 1989 after making speeches calling for greater religious and social freedoms for Tibetans.
Additional reporting by staff writer
CHINESE COMPLAINT: Chung Yuan Christian University intimidated him into making an apology in front of his class and set the terms for the apology, Chao Ming-wei said A Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor yesterday said he was forced to apologize to a class after a complaint from a Chinese student about remarks he made on the origin of COVID-19 and for saying that he was from the “Republic of China (ROC) Taiwan.” Chao Ming-wei (招名威), an associate professor in the bioscience technology department, told a news conference in Taipei organized by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) that during a class on March 13, he postulated that the novel coronavirus came from Wuhan, China, raised doubts about the death tolls released by Chinese authorities and spoke
COVID-19 TOLL: The CECC reported zero new infections for the fourth straight day, but confirmed one death, a man in his 40s who had been hospitalized since March As the spread of COVID-19 appears to be slowing in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering easing restrictions over indoor activities, such as allowing gatherings of up to 250 people, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said yesterday. Such an easing would allow wedding banquets with 30 tables, with eight people per table, and each table 1.5m apart, he said. The center is discussing with information security departments how to protect personal data if diners are required to register their names when visiting restaurants, he said. It is also considering issuing a safety
About two-thirds of Taiwanese do not identify as Chinese, a survey released on Tuesday showed. The US-based Pew Research Center found that 66 percent view themselves as Taiwanese, 28 percent as both Taiwanese and Chinese ,and 4 percent as just Chinese. The telephone poll of 1,562 people, conducted last year, has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. The results are consistent with other polls showing that people in Taiwan increasingly identify only as Taiwanese, Pew said. Younger generations in particular have developed a distinct identity, with 83 percent of respondents younger than 30 saying that they do not consider themselves Chinese,
The US Senate on Monday passed a bill that asks US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to come up with a strategy to help Taiwan regain observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA). The Senate unanimously passed the bipartisan legislation, which was introduced by US Senator James Inhofe, cochair of the US Senate Taiwan Caucus, on Jan. 29 last year and passed by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on June 3 last year. The bill directs “the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization,” and to present a report