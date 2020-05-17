The US government has imposed new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) ability to use US technology, stepping up a conflict with China over industry development and security, with Beijing urging Washington to stop “unreasonable suppression” of Chinese firms.
US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Friday said that Washington wants to prevent Huawei from evading sanctions imposed earlier on its use of US technology to design and produce semiconductors abroad.
“There has been a very highly technical loophole through which Huawei has been able to in effect use US technology,” Ross told Fox Business. “We never intended that loophole to be there.”
Photo: AFP
Huawei, China’s first global tech brand and a maker of networking equipment and smartphones, is at the center of the US-Chinese conflict over Beijing’s technology ambitions.
US officials have said that Huawei is a security risk, which the company has denied.
China’s government has accused Washington of misusing security warnings to harm a rising competitor to US technology companies.
Under the new rules, foreign semiconductor makers must obtain a US license to ship Huawei-designed semiconductors to the Chinese company that were produced using US technology.
The move “looks like a victory for the people who really want to drive the nail, or what they think will be the nail, in Huawei’s coffin,” Council on Foreign Relations senior fellow Adam Segal said.
China threatened retaliation against US companies.
Chip design and manufacturing equipment used in the world’s semiconductor plants is mostly US-made, so the new rule affects foreign producers that sell to Huawei and affiliates including HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體), which makes chips for supercomputers with scientific and military uses.
The US Department of Commerce said that foreign foundries would be granted a 120-day grace period for chips already in production.
Huawei did not respond to a request for comment, but China’s state-run Global Times on Friday threatened countermeasures.
Beijing could include restrictions on US companies including Qualcomm, Cisco and Apple, as well as threaten to suspend purchases of Boeing aircraft, it said.
The new rules would block companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) from providing semiconductors to Huawei.
TSMC said that it was “following the US export rule change closely.”
The semiconductor supply chain is “extremely complex,” TSMC said, adding that it was working with lawyers to “conduct legal analysis and ensure a comprehensive examination and interpretation of these rules.”
TSMC on Friday announced plans to build a chip plant in Arizona.
The Global Times said that “it seems the US is ratcheting up efforts to pinch China’s high-tech companies,” calling the move an element of US President Donald Trump’s re-election strategy.
“US suppression has become the No. 1 challenge to China’s development,” it added.
Yesterday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that “the Chinese government will firmly uphold Chinese firms’ legitimate and legal rights and interests.”
“We urge the US side to immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Huawei and Chinese enterprises,” it said.
The Trump administration’s actions “destroy global manufacturing, supply and value chains,” it added.
Last year, the Trump administration barred US firms from using Huawei technology or providing technology to the Chinese firm without government approval, deeming it a national security risk.
The department exempted a narrow list of products and services, and has extended that waiver to reduce the impact on US wireless carriers that use Huawei technology. This week, it added another 90 days.
Huawei responded by removing US components from its core products.
The new restrictions are separate from those exemptions, but loopholes have allowed US companies to supply Huawei with chips made outside of the US.
STRAIGHTENED OUT: The foreign ministry did not disclose the names of the 22 global carriers, as China might again pressure them into reversing course Twenty-two international airlines have corrected the way they refer to Taiwan on their booking Web sites, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in response to a written inquiry by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉). Beijing in 2018 began requiring airlines that fly to Chinese airports to refer to Taiwan in their booking systems as “Taiwan, China” or “Taiwan Area.” Although there are still 39 airlines that refer to Taiwan in one of these two ways, 22 companies have corrected their systems to refer to the nation as “Taiwan,” Chiu said on Saturday, citing the ministry. However, it would
COVID-19 TOLL: The CECC reported zero new infections for the fourth straight day, but confirmed one death, a man in his 40s who had been hospitalized since March As the spread of COVID-19 appears to be slowing in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering easing restrictions over indoor activities, such as allowing gatherings of up to 250 people, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said yesterday. Such an easing would allow wedding banquets with 30 tables, with eight people per table, and each table 1.5m apart, he said. The center is discussing with information security departments how to protect personal data if diners are required to register their names when visiting restaurants, he said. It is also considering issuing a safety
CHINESE COMPLAINT: Chung Yuan Christian University intimidated him into making an apology in front of his class and set the terms for the apology, Chao Ming-wei said A Chung Yuan Christian University associate professor yesterday said he was forced to apologize to a class after a complaint from a Chinese student about remarks he made on the origin of COVID-19 and for saying that he was from the “Republic of China (ROC) Taiwan.” Chao Ming-wei (招名威), an associate professor in the bioscience technology department, told a news conference in Taipei organized by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) that during a class on March 13, he postulated that the novel coronavirus came from Wuhan, China, raised doubts about the death tolls released by Chinese authorities and spoke
PREVENTION LIFESTYLE: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung dedicated the good news to mothers, but once again warned the public against complacency No new COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, marking the 28th day with no domestic cases reported in the nation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “Today is also Mother’s Day, so we would like to present our record of no domestic cases having been reported in 28 consecutive days as a gift for all mothers, hoping that everyone can feel safer,” said Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). However, people should not let their guard down and should thoroughly practice the “new disease prevention lifestyle” to achieve an even higher level of safety, he said. “Our