The number of spectators allowed at CPBL baseball games is to be raised to 2,000 from today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the seventh consecutive day.
While fans would not be able to bring their own snacks into stadiums, the center is allowing league-prepared lunchboxes, which would also contain disinfectant products, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the center, said at the daily CECC media briefing in Taipei.
In a world first, the league on Friday last week opened stadiums to a maximum of 1,000 spectators per game under approval from the CECC.
Photo: Chen Chi-chu, Taipei Times
Fans are assigned staggered seats, required to wear masks and prohibited from eating, although water is allowed. Their temperatures are taken and their hands sprayed with disinfectant before they can enter the stadiums.
The CPBL was also the first professional baseball league in the world to start its new season, opening on April 12.
American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen reportedly suggested that the league change its name by dropping the “Chinese” in Chinese Professional Baseball League and using “Taiwan,” so that foreigners would not mistake it as a China-based entity.
Photo: Chiu Chih-ju, Taipei Times
The AIT respects that the league’s name has been used for 31 years, but suggested that it increase the use of “Taiwan” in its English-language promotional materials, the league said in a statement on Saturday last week.
As of yesterday, Taiwan had recorded 440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 349 imported infections, 55 local and 36 from the navy’s “Friendship Flotilla” — while its death toll from COVID-19 stood at seven, center data showed.
Among people with confirmed cases, 383 have been released from isolation, up from 375 on Wednesday, the center said.
No new cases were reported by the center yesterday, for a seventh straight day. It has been 32 days since the last confirmed local case.
Regarding long-distance fishing vessels expected to return to Taiwan late this month, the center had initially planned to allow crew members to disembark and forgo the 14-day isolation period if they had not had contact with a foreign port over the past 30 days.
However, after a meeting with the Fisheries Agency and some local governments a week or two ago, experts felt that the health of crew members could not be ensured, so a 14-day isolation period would still be required, Chen said.
Later yesterday, the center and the Fisheries Agency were scheduled to meet to discuss financial concerns expressed by fishing companies, he said.
The center is preparing a report on Taiwan’s experiences in fighting COVID-19, to be shared with the world, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
The report is to include information on the center’s decisionmaking process, communications with the public, testing strategies and case investigations, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted seven suspects on suspicion of using money from Chinese agencies to buy votes for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the run-up to his presidential bid in January. They allegedly acted on instructions from Huang Daonian (黃道年), director of the Economic Bureau at Changsha City’s Taiwan Affairs Office in China’s Hunan Province intended to mobilize China-based Taiwanese in support of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential and legislative candidates, prosecutors said. The suspects — Taipei-based Chinese Women’s Federation chairwoman Ho Jianghua (何建華), Chinese Women’s Federation deputy secretary Shen Bin (沈斌), Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises in Changsha
WORLD FIRST: Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that the opening up was with limits and would continue in phases, while fans complained about a no-eating rule Two Taiwanese ballparks yesterday became the world’s first to be opened to spectators for professional baseball this year, underscoring the nation’s success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. The CPBL games had the visiting Uni-President Lions facing the Fubon Guardians at the Sinjhuang Stadium in New Taipei City, while the CTBC Brothers hosted the Rakuten Monkeys at the Intercontinental Stadium in Taichung. The Guardians hanged on for a 7-6 win after the Lions scored four runs in the top of the eighth. Fubon’s Chiang Chih-hsien hit a solo dinger in the fifth against American pitcher Ryan Feierabend and the Lions’ Chen Yung-chi blasted a
SECURITY: Taiwan’s Night Hawks have observed US Green Berets training in a simulated battle zone in the US and have increased the frequency of training Taiwan is stepping up military cooperation with long-standing partners and forging new ties as it bolsters training exercises with the US Army Special Forces and trains officers and soldiers from an undisclosed Middle Eastern country, a high-ranking military official said yesterday. The Republic of China Military Police Special Services Company, commonly called the Night Hawks, has standing collaborations with the US Army Special Forces, commonly known as the Green Berets, for regular joint exercises, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Taiwan and the US have increased the frequency of training and adapted course materials to meet the needs of
STRAIGHTENED OUT: The foreign ministry did not disclose the names of the 22 global carriers, as China might again pressure them into reversing course Twenty-two international airlines have corrected the way they refer to Taiwan on their booking Web sites, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in response to a written inquiry by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉). Beijing in 2018 began requiring airlines that fly to Chinese airports to refer to Taiwan in their booking systems as “Taiwan, China” or “Taiwan Area.” Although there are still 39 airlines that refer to Taiwan in one of these two ways, 22 companies have corrected their systems to refer to the nation as “Taiwan,” Chiu said on Saturday, citing the ministry. However, it would