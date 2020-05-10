Researchers in Hong Kong have found that patients experiencing milder illness caused by the novel coronavirus recover more quickly if they are treated with a three-drug antiviral cocktail soon after symptoms appear.
Authors of the study, published in The Lancet on Friday, described the findings as “early, but important.”
They called for larger-scale research on critically ill patients to ascertain if the drug combo could be a viable treatment for them, too.
“Our trial demonstrates that early treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 with a triple combination of antiviral drugs may rapidly suppress the amount of virus in a patient’s body,” said University of Hong Kong professor of microbiology Yuen Kwok-yung (袁國勇), who led the research.
The treatment, which appeared safe in patients, was shown to “relieve symptoms, and reduce the risk to healthcare workers by reducing the duration and quantity of viral shedding (when the virus is detectable and potentially transmissible),” Yuen wrote.
Scientists are racing to identify medicines to use against COVID-19, but there is currently no treatment, cure or vaccine.
The study tracked the virus in 127 adults admitted to six hospitals in Hong Kong after they tested positive.
Of those participating, 86 were given a two-week course of three medicines: interferon beta-1b, a drug used to treat multiple sclerosis; a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir used to fight HIV; and ribavirin, used to treat hepatitis.
A randomly assigned control group of 41 people was just given the lopinavir-ritonavir combination.
Treatment began on average five days after symptoms started and all patients otherwise received standard care, including oxygen therapy.
Researchers then measured how long it took for a swab test for the virus to turn out negative. They found that those taking all three medicines were able to clear the coronavirus in seven days on average (between five and 11 days) — “significantly” shorter than the 12-day average for the control group.
Those on the three-drug regimen also saw a complete alleviation of their symptoms in an average of four days, compared with eight for the control group.
“Future clinical study of a double antiviral therapy with interferon beta-1b as a backbone is warranted,” the study said.
NO CASUALTIES: A South Korean defense official said that Seoul did not believe the incident had been a deliberate provocation, but it would continue to investigate it North and South Korean troops yesterday exchanged fire along their tense border, the South’s military said, the first such incident since the rivals took unprecedented steps to lower front-line animosities in late 2018. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement that North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the border zone. The South responded with a total of 20 rounds of warning shots on two occasions before issuing a warning broadcast, it said. South Korea suffered no casualties, the military said. Defense officials said it was also unlikely that
TIANANMEN-LEVEL BACKLASH: An internal Chinese report by the CICIR concluded that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 crackdown US President Donald Trump’s administration is “turbocharging” an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China as it weighs new tariffs to punish Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials familiar with US planning. Economic destruction and the US’ massive COVID-19 death toll are driving a government-wide push to move US production and supply chain dependency away from China, even if it goes to other more friendly nations instead, current and former senior US administration officials said. “We’ve been working on [reducing the reliance of our supply chains in China] over the last few years but we
CRACKING DOWN: Employers of those who breach the agreement to only engage in ‘politically correct’ speech would reportedly have to cancel their contract and pay a fine Beijing has required that performing artists from Taiwan and Hong Kong sign an agreement to only engage in “politically correct” speech for 10 years, a source said yesterday. Beijing had previously required Taiwanese artists to refer to Taiwan as part of China and themselves as “Chinese,” but this is the first time they have put a minimum time frame on such expressions, the source said. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) on Thursday last week said that rumors about the policy were inaccurate, but then added: “We will not allow a small number of people to make money in
NOT LOCAL: One is a student who returned from the US aboard a flight with others who later tested positive and the other was from the naval supply ship ‘Panshih’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19: a student who returned from the US and another crew member of the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石), bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 438. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported case (No. 437) is a woman in her 30s who had studied in the US since Jan. 30 and returned to Taiwan on April 9, without symptoms. She was first placed under 14-day home quarantine and then under home isolation on April 11 after it was learned