Petition by Nikki Haley backs Taiwan’s WHO bid

‘FIGHT TO STOP CHINA’: A petition launched by the US’ former envoy to the UN urges the US to hold China to account for covering up the coronavirus pandemic

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has launched an online petition urging the US Congress to probe whether China covered up the COVID-19 outbreak and support Taiwan’s bid to join the WHO.

More than 76,800 people had signed the “Stop Communist China” petition as of last night, three days after it was launched by Haley, who has set a goal of 100,000 signatures.

As COVID-19 continues to devastate the US, more Americans have been calling for China to be held accountable for the spread of the virus.

“China’s communist government needs to be held accountable for their role in lying about the coronavirus pandemic, and the US Congress needs to respond now,” said the former governor of South Carolina, who served as US ambassador to the UN from 2017 to 2018.

“Join us in our fight to stop China from gaining influence in America and around the world. Sign this petition and please share with your friends,” the petition reads.

It calls on Congress to investigate the Chinese government’s role in covering up the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and calls for the manufacturing of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals to be brought back to the US to end China’s stranglehold on critically important supplies.

The petition also urges Congress to back Taiwan’s bid to join the WHO.

It urges Congress to make China pay the UN and other international organizations “like the second-largest economy in the world should — no more being treated like a poor ‘developing country.’”

The petition also calls on Congress to require US colleges and universities to disclose all Chinese government funding of professors and researchers.

“We must act and protect American security, health, and prosperity. Retweet and let’s send Congress a message,” Haley said on Twitter on Thursday.