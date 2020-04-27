Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has launched an online petition urging the US Congress to probe whether China covered up the COVID-19 outbreak and support Taiwan’s bid to join the WHO.
More than 76,800 people had signed the “Stop Communist China” petition as of last night, three days after it was launched by Haley, who has set a goal of 100,000 signatures.
As COVID-19 continues to devastate the US, more Americans have been calling for China to be held accountable for the spread of the virus.
“China’s communist government needs to be held accountable for their role in lying about the coronavirus pandemic, and the US Congress needs to respond now,” said the former governor of South Carolina, who served as US ambassador to the UN from 2017 to 2018.
“Join us in our fight to stop China from gaining influence in America and around the world. Sign this petition and please share with your friends,” the petition reads.
It calls on Congress to investigate the Chinese government’s role in covering up the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and calls for the manufacturing of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals to be brought back to the US to end China’s stranglehold on critically important supplies.
The petition also urges Congress to back Taiwan’s bid to join the WHO.
It urges Congress to make China pay the UN and other international organizations “like the second-largest economy in the world should — no more being treated like a poor ‘developing country.’”
The petition also calls on Congress to require US colleges and universities to disclose all Chinese government funding of professors and researchers.
“We must act and protect American security, health, and prosperity. Retweet and let’s send Congress a message,” Haley said on Twitter on Thursday.
Lam Wing-kei (林榮基), a former manager of Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay Books, was attacked yesterday morning by two unidentified men who threw red paint at him at a coffee shop in Taipei. The incident took place at about 9am close to Zhongshan MRT Station near Lam’s new bookstore, which is scheduled to open on Saturday. Lam, who immediately notified the police, said the suspects were wearing baseball caps and appeared to be in their 30s. They fled the scene on foot after splashing him with red paint, he said. “It’s hard to imagine this sort of thing happening in Taiwan,”
MONITORED: The center sent texts to more than 200,000 people who had been to places visited by the infected sailors, urging them to practice self-health management The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday listed dozens of locations in 10 cities and counties visited by 24 sailors confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19. It also announced two new imported cases, both women in their 20s who studied abroad and were tested at an airport after reporting symptoms to quarantine officers upon arriving in Taiwan. Case No. 421 studied in Canada, developed a cough with phlegm on Monday last week and returned to Taiwan on Sunday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told the center’s daily news conference. Case No. 422 studied in
APOLOGY: Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa said he had asked the president to punish him, adding that he was the one who had given the green light to set sail The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported three new COVID-19 cases, all of whom were crew aboard the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石), adding that it is still investigating the source of infection. The Panshih was one of the three vessels making up a “Friendship Flotilla” that visited Palau from March 12 to 15 before returning to Kaohsiung’s Zuoying Naval Base on April 9. The crew disembarked on Wednesday last week. The center on Saturday first reported that three men in their 20s who had interned on the Panshih had the virus. All 744 officers, sailors and cadets on board the three
TRAINING EXERCISE? Asked about media speculation that the ‘Friendship Flotilla’ might have made other stops, Tsai Ing-wen said that Palau was its only destination President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday apologized for the handling of a cluster of COVID-19 cases on board a navy ship that has left 28 crew infected, saying that as commander-in-chief, she holds ultimate responsibility for the military. In an address at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Tsai acknowledged that the outbreak on the supply ship Panshih (磐石) has drawn a great deal of attention from the public. As commander-in-chief, “the military’s business is my business,” Tsai said. Although the military has done much to bolster Taiwan’s disease prevention efforts, it made many errors in its handling of the Panshih case, she