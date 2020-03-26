Attackers open fire in temple in Kabul, at least 25 dead

AFP, KABUL





At least 25 people were yesterday killed in an attack on a Sikh-Hindu temple in Afghanistan’s capital where worshippers were offering morning prayers, the latest assault claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

The incident came as the nation reels from a US$1 billion cut in US aid and struggles with a raging insurgency, political deadlock and rising coronavirus cases.

Witness Raju Singh Sonny told reporters that a man dressed in a police uniform burst into the temple in central Kabul, shot a guard and started attacking worshippers in the main hall.

Security officers stand guard at the scene of an attack at a Sikh-Hindu temple in Kabul yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Several other attackers also entered the building and they were going from room to room shooting people,” Sonny said.

Only a few thousand Sikhs and Hindus are estimated to reside in what is an overwhelmingly Muslim nation.

The assault started about 7:45am, Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Tariq Arian said.

There were conflicting accounts about how many gunmen were involved, with security sources giving differing numbers between one and four. At least one attacker was subsequently killed by security forces in an hours-long clearing operation.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, the SITE Intelligence Group said.

The Taliban denied any involvement.

Anarkali Kaur Honaryar, a Sikh member of the Afghan parliament, said that about 150 people had been inside the temple, where several families also live and worshippers gather for morning prayers.

“Some people inside the temple are hiding and their phones are off,” Honaryar said while the attack was ongoing.

Arian said that 25 civilians had been killed and eight others wounded, while 80 people had been rescued from the temple.

Graphic images posted online showed several bodies as well as terrified people who appeared to be Sikhs running from the scene.

“Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of [the coronavirus] pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Sikhism and Hinduism are rooted in India.

The Islamic State has a history of targeting Afghan Sikhs and Hindus including a suicide bombing in Jalalabad in July 2018 that killed 19 people and wounded 21.

In the past few months, the group has suffered mounting setbacks after being hunted by US and Afghan forces as well as Taliban offensives targeting their fighters, but it still retains the ability to launch major assaults on urban centers.