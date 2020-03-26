A Twitter account that tracks military aircraft movements has indicated an increase in US military activity near Taiwan, coinciding with an increase in Chinese military activity in the area.
Planes from the US Seventh Fleet have been sighted frequently above the South China Sea in the past several days, and a US Navy EP-3 reconnaissance plane was seen flying close to Taiwanese airspace southwest of Kaohsiung yesterday, according to posts by the Twitter account Aircraft Spots.
The EP-3 was seen circling above the same area, Aircraft Spots said, adding that other planes from the fleet were seen in the past few days near the Philippines, where they appeared to be gathering information on Chinese vessels in the area.
The Ministry of National Defense said that its surveillance network is capable of monitoring the seas near Taiwan and that it always monitors the movements of aircraft and vessels near the nation’s territory.
Aircraft from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force have been spotted near Taiwan on four occasions in the past six weeks — Feb. 9, 10 and 28, and March 16.
The most recent sighting was the first time a Chinese military aircraft had approached Taiwan at night during a drill.
Following the Chinese drills on Feb. 10, a US MC-130J Commando II transport aircraft and two B-52 bombers flew over waters west and east of Taiwan.
The US last month also flew P-3 Orion maritime surveillance aircraft over waters south of Taiwan, and on Feb. 16 sailed a warship through the Taiwan Strait.
COLLABORATION: President Tsai Ing-wen said she wished to thank the public for their compliance and the nation’s medical personnel for their tireless fight against COVID-19 The government would stabilize the stock market and boost disease-prevention measures to contain COVID-19, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, adding that people hoarding supplies would face penalties. Tsai, accompanied by Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), told a news conference at the Presidential Office in Taipei that the situation on the ground would dictate whether fast-tracked legislation or emergency presidential decrees would be necessary, while existing regulations adequately allow the government to respond. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), along with the Taiwan People’s Party, had on Wednesday called on the government to issue an emergency presidential decree to provide a legal basis
PROPAGANDA PUSH: Aid is much needed, but China is consciously exercising its soft power in supplying it, a Mercator Institute for China Studies analyst said The Chinese ambassador to Estonia last month accused the Baltic nation’s intelligence service of having a “Cold War mindset” for labeling China a threat, warning that its “distorted” conclusions damaged bilateral relations. Four weeks later, Estonian officials took part in a videoconference hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which the Asian country’s health officials shared their experience in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The Estonians found the materials “very professional and targeted,” and sought to distribute them widely, an account of the call posted by the Chinese embassy in Tallinn said. “Estonia hopes to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China to
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) yesterday urged people not to engage in panic buying as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported eight new cases of COVID-19. Taiwan would “absolutely not” have shortages of daily necessities, Chen told a daily media briefing at the center. There is no need for people to purchase or store items in excess, said Chen, who heads the center. The next two weeks are the “greatest test” of the nation’s ability to contain the coronavirus, he said. “I believe there are still many people who will be returning,” he said. Aircraft continue to pose a “high risk”
STOPPING THE SPREAD: Travelers who make unnecessary trips to an area under a level 3 advisory may not apply for the NT$1,000 daily home quarantine subsidy The government yesterday implemented a level 3 “warning” travel advisory on all countries, while the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total of confirmed cases to 135. The center also reported the nation’s second death, a man in his 80s in northern Taiwan. The man had high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease, and despite being treated with anti-HIV and anti-malaria drugs, he died of complications due to blood poisoning, center advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. Among the 27 new cases, 24 had returned to Taiwan between March 6 and Wednesday from