The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, all Taiwanese who have returned from overseas, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 77.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the center, said six of the new cases had joined tour groups to other nations, while the other four traveled overseas on their own.
The 68th, 69th, 70th and 73rd cases were in a tour group that visited Turkey from March 4 to Friday last week — the same group as four confirmed cases on Sunday and Monday, Chen said, adding that nine people in the 15-person group had tested positive for COVID-19.
Photo courtesy of Line Corp
The 71st case is a man who joined a tour of Egypt from March 3 to Thursday last week, along with two confirmed cases on Sunday and Monday, he said.
The 72nd case is a woman who was in the same tour group to Austria and the Czech Republic from March 5 to Saturday last week as a case reported on Monday, he added.
The 74th case is a man in his 30s who visited Iceland with seven friends from Feb. 25 to Tuesday last week; the 75th case is a man in his 20s who visited Germany independently from Feb. 23 to March 8, Chen said.
The 76th case is a woman in her 30s who visited Paris with two friends from March 1 to Thursday last week, while the 77th case is a woman who traveled to the Czech Republic via Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 20, visited family in New York on March 7, then returned to Taiwan on Monday, he said.
The CECC said that of the 77 confirmed cases in Taiwan, 50 were imported and 27 were locally transmitted infections.
In related news, more than 500 students at a university in southern Taiwan received a text message from the school’s academic affairs office early yesterday morning informing them that a suspected COVID-19 case had been detected on campus and that they should not attend school.
It said seven university courses would be conducted online and instructed those who received the message to perform self-health management by wearing a mask when going out and taking their temperature daily.
Asked if one of yesterday’s confirmed cases was a student at the university, Ministry of Education Department of Higher Education Deputy Director-General Chu Chun-chang (朱俊彰) said the 75th case is a student at the university, but that he had reported his travel history to the university administration and had not entered the campus since returning from overseas.
However, the man had dined with two of his classmates outside campus, so as soon as he tested positive, the university decided to take disease-prevention measures by asking students to stay at home, moving their courses online and disinfecting the campus, he said.
“We urge students who have returned from overseas to report their travel history to their school,” Chu said.
“In the past three days, we have urged people not to travel abroad during this extremely difficult situation,” Chen said.
“Please do not put yourself at risk by making unnecessary trips overseas and [risk] bringing danger back to Taiwan,” he added.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday issued a level 2 “alert” travel notice for eight European and two Middle Eastern countries, as well as a level 1 “watch” notice for 16 other European countries as it confirmed a new case of COVID-19 infection in a Taiwanese woman who on Sunday returned from the UK. The coronavirus outbreak in Europe is getting worse, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The CECC had already issued a level 3 “warning” travel notice — avoid all nonessential travel — for Italy and a level 2 “alert” notice —
UNNECESSARY? Chinese officials said passengers on the first flight did not need protective gear, but crew on a later flight on a Chinese airline were properly equipped A China Airlines (中華航空) charter flight to evacuate Taiwanese stranded in China on Tuesday was delayed by Chinese authorities, who unilaterally attempted to make last-minute changes to the passenger manifest, an anonymous source said yesterday. Just before the flight was scheduled to depart Hubei Province at 5pm, Chinese authorities attempted to add 30 passengers not on the original manifest, saying that there was “enough room in the cabin,” the source said. They also refused to let passengers don protective clothing, saying it was “unnecessary,” the source said. The two maneuvers caused the flight to be delayed until 9:46pm, as the Central Epidemic Command
TAKE YOUR TIME: The health minister said people should not rush to order masks, as they would have until Thursday next week before orders are fulfilled Foreigners working or living in Taiwan must have a National Health Insurance (NHI) card and register it before they can preorder masks on the government’s online system, officials said yesterday, as the new system began a week-long trial. Foreigners must have an NHI card to use the mask preorder system, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Ho Chi-kung (何啟功) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei, when asked whether foreigners working or living in the nation would be able to preorder masks online. Those who access the system via the NHI Administration mobile app (全民健保行動快易通) must properly register their
An American man was yesterday confirmed as Taiwan’s 50th COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, adding that it would consider placing certain US states on the nation’s travel advisory list. The coronavirus outbreak in the US has almost reached “a critical point” and Taiwan could issue a travel warning for the US, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. However, due to the size of the US, the center would issue the advisories at the state or regional level, he added. Chen did not answer media queries on whether the US capital, Washington, and