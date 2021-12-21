From allegations of cursing the king’s ships, to shape-shifting into animals and birds, or dancing with the devil, a satanic panic in early modern Scotland meant that thousands of women were accused of witchcraft in the 16th to 18th centuries with many executed.
Now, three centuries after the Witchcraft Act was repealed, campaigners are on course to win pardons and official apologies for the estimated 3,837 people — 84 percent of whom were women — tried as witches, of which two-thirds were executed and burned.
After a two-year campaign by the Witches of Scotland group, a member’s bill in the Scottish parliament has secured the support of Nicola Sturgeon’s administration to clear the names of those accused, the Sunday Times reported.
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
The move follows a precedent by the Massachusetts House of Representatives in the US that proclaimed victims of the Salem witch trials innocent in 2001.
Scotland’s indefatigable pursuit of witches between 1563, when the Witchcraft Act was brought in, and 1736, when it was finally repealed, resulted in five “great Scottish witch-hunts” and a series of nationwide trials.
The earliest witch-hunts were sanctioned by James VI of Scotland, later James I of England and Ireland, who believed witches plotted against his Danish bride by summoning up storms to sink his ships. Among those accused in 1590 was Geillis Duncan — whose character featured in the Outlander TV series — and who admitted under torture to meeting the devil to thwart the king’s ships.
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Another, Agnes Sampson, had confessed that 200 women witnessed the devil preach at North Berwick on Halloween where the king’s destruction was plotted. Other well-known cases include Lilias Adie, from Torryburn, Fife, accused of casting a spell to cause a neighbor’s hangover; while Issobell Young, executed at Edinburgh Castle in 1629, was said by a stable boy to have shape-shifted into an owl, and was accused of having a coven.
With witchcraft a capital crime, the convicted were usually strangled to death then burned at the stake so as to leave no body to bury. Many confessed under torture, which included sleep deprivation, the crushing and pulling out of fingernails, and pricking of the skin with needles and bodkins to see if the accused bled.
The Witches of Scotland Web site notes that signs associated with witchcraft — broomsticks, cauldrons, black cats and black pointed hats — were things also associated with “alewives,” the name for women who brewed weak beer to combat poor water quality. The broomstick sign was to let people know beer was on sale, the cauldron to brew it, the cat to keep mice down, and the hat to distinguish them at market. Women were ousted from brewing and replaced by men once it became a profitable industry.
Claire Mitchell QC, who leads the Witches of Scotland campaign, said it was seeking pardons, apologies and also a national monument to the mainly female victims of the witch-hunts. “Per capita, during the period between the 16th and 18th century, we [Scotland] executed five times as many people as elsewhere in Europe, the vast majority of them women,” she told the Sunday Times.
“To put that into perspective, in Salem, 300 people were accused and 19 people were executed. We absolutely excelled at finding women to burn in Scotland. Those executed weren’t guilty, so they should be acquitted.”
In 2013 Gambia, then ruled by dictator Yahya Jammeh, broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Badly in need of funds, it had declared itself an Islamic Republic in the hope of prying some cash out of Saudi Arabia and Iran, rivals for influence in the Islamic world. Apparently Jammeh thought he could get some money out of China if he dumped Taiwan. Unfortunately for him, China waited until March of 2016 to establish relations with Gambia. With only a few months left in the two-term presidency of the pro-China Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), for many in the media, Beijing could only
Spider-Man movies have come in such flurries over the last two decades that you could almost tell time by them. Who needs the long centuries of the Triassic, Jurassic and the Cretaceous, when, in the span of just one generation you can have the Tobey epoch, the Garfield era and the Tomozoic? The franchise’s constant (and contractual) regenerative velocity has by now become a familiar punchline. But in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the distinct, if cluttered, time zones of Marvel’s webslinger overlap and collide in ways that are often entertaining and likely to be satisfying to fans, even if
It’s easy to forget about Singang (新港) in Chiayi County, even though it plays a key role in one of the world’s largest annual religious events. Since 1988, the multi-day parade that celebrates the birthday of the sea goddess Matsu (媽祖) has stopped at Singang’s Fengtian Temple (奉天宮). Each spring, hard-core pilgrims set out from Dajia Jenn Lann Temple (大甲鎮瀾宮) in Taichung. They walk southward as far as Singang, then begin the return leg of their epic journey. Some years back, I visited Fengtian Temple a couple of times, and did a bit of exploring in the streets near that shrine.
Parents should start to talk to their children about online pornography and sexual harassment when they are as young as nine or 10, ideally before they have a smartphone or social media account, the children’s commissioner for England has said. Dame Rachel de Souza urged parents to “talk early, and talk often” to their children in an age-appropriate way, so they are better prepared for the risks of the online world and will find it easier to raise difficult issues further down the line. Concern has been growing about the ease of access to and damaging impact of online pornography on young