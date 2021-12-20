Czech Christmas glass, from love affair to UNESCO status

By Jan Flemr / AFP, PONIKLA, Czech Republic





Sparkling with colorful glitter, the small glassware shop in the Czech mountains lights up a grim, foggy day, as Christmas shoppers stream in to the constant chime of the doorbell.

They come to buy blown-glass beaded decorations including stars, angels, snowmen, Santa Clauses or cribs made by a small company in Ponikla, a village in the northern Czech Republic.

The “handmade production of Christmas tree decorations from blown glass beads” earned a place on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage last year.

Newly painted Christmas tree decorations made from blown glass beads are displayed on Dec. 14 in a small family factory in Ponikla village, North Bohemia in the Czech Republic. Photo: AFP

The practice has survived until today only in Ponikla, whose local tradition has roots in a 19th-century love affair.

“A certain Mr Hajna fell in love with a local maid, they got married and he brought the very basics of the craft to Ponikla,” says Marek Kulhavy, owner of the local Rautis factory, the only one left. Hajna came from a nearby region where glass making had already flourished, and the craft spread fast as his neighbors were quick to learn it to make their living in the poor mountainous region.

Stanislav Horna opened the current Rautis factory in 1902 to produce fancy trimmings for clothes and costumes and met with great success, employing as many as 200 glass blowers at one point. The company managed to stay afloat even after an act of espionage forced it to redirect its focus to Christmas ornaments.

A worker on Dec. 14 handles Christmas tree decorations in the shape of stars made from blown glass beads in a small family factory in Ponikla village, North Bohemia in the Czech Republic. Photo: AFP

“In the 1920s, a group of Japanese industrial spies disguised as tourists copied the process and started to produce the trimmings, taking the eastern markets away,” Kulhavy said.

“The warehouses were full of beads and somebody decided to start making Christmas decorations as Christmas trees were a hit at the time.”

‘BLESSING IN DISGUISE’

A worker shapes glass beads into Christmas tree decorations on Dec. 14 in small family factory in Ponikla village, North Bohemia in the Czech Republic. Photo: AFP

In 1948, all of the glass factories were nationalized as the Communists took power in the former Czechoslovakia, and Horna’s son was even thrown into prison like many entrepreneurs.

But the business benefited from the move as the Communists limited blown-glass bead manufacturing to Ponikla.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” says Kulhavy. “Glass beads were always on the fringe [of glass production] and they lived their own life even during Communism as nobody was really interested in them and so the business survived.”

Shortly after the Communist regime was toppled in 1989, Kulhavy’s father bought the Ponikla factory which currently employs 50 people.

Production begins with a glass pipe which is heated and shaped by blowing inside a mold. The plant has more than 1,000 patterns, according to Kulhavy.

The shaped pipe is silvered from inside with a solution and then dyed from outside, before being cut up, threaded with strings and turned into an ornament.

“Some beads are also treated by a painter. For instance angel heads need painted details,” said Kulhavy.

JURASSIC PARK

The Czech market is crucial, but the Ponikla decorations also head to neighboring Austria and Germany and other European countries, as well as Japan and the US.

Facebook fan Iren Hellerova was excited to receive the parcel she ordered, calling the Christmas beads “beautiful.” She said the ornaments make for unique gifts as “no one else in the world has this!” Some beads still end up on regional costumes in the Czech Republic, Germany, the Baltics, the Balkan countries or Latin America. Standing in front of a rack with glass motorbikes, cars and spiders in cobwebs, Kulhavy said the company had about 300 products to offer.

“We once made Jurassic Park and Wild West collections to attract US buyers in the 1990s, they were pretty ugly,” he chuckled.

UNESCO listed the production as a “specialized and technically demanding” craft, hailing the factory for safeguarding the tradition as the sole survivor.

“Glass beads were always a Cinderella. They entered the spotlight thanks to the listing,” Kulhavy said.

“When you cast light on a star, it simply shines.”