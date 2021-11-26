Gently unwrapping clingfilm covering the old man’s damaged feet — skin darkened and cracked, nails lumpen and deformed — the Hong Kong beautician doesn’t flinch. Instead she picks up her tools and starts working.
Once to twice a month, Cass Ng and her team of beauticians swap out their nail polish collection for tough scissors, nail files, an electric drill.
Her initiative CHANGE (Caring Health Anywhere Nails Goal Elderly) offers free pedicures for low-income elderly people who cannot afford healthcare and do not have family to fall back on.
Photo: AFP
“We want to serve these people the most because they lack others’ love the most,” the 37-year-old said.
After three years of giving volunteer manicures, Ng was inspired to start her own social enterprise to help those — often over 65 and on social benefits — unable to afford the city’s expensive private healthcare.
While Hong Kong has a public healthcare system, many complain they have to wait for long periods to be seen with various ailments getting worse.
Photo: AFP
One of those visiting Ng’s free clinic for the first time was Martin Sun, 71, who said he had been troubled by ingrowing toenails and fungal infections for years.
He describes that day’s treatment, a full pedicure, as a blessed relief.
“If not, I would do it myself, bend down, then take a deep breath, and endure the pain,” he said of trying to do the same work himself.
Kwan Lung, 86, gave a thumbs up and beamed during her visit to the clinic at the Kwai Chung community center.
“The more they (the manicurists) come, the happier we old people are,” the grandmother explained.
She described “sweating like it’s raining” when she tried her own pedicures before.
Although the day seems light-hearted, Ng explains, when the elderly don’t treat their fungal nail infections — the most common problem — they can face difficulties walking.
“Slowly, they might tend not to go out and they will become lonelier,” she said. “If the nails are fixed, they feel more comfortable with their feet and can... take a walk and chat with friends.” “When you manicure, the smell and level of dirtiness are very difficult to accept,” she said, describing how difficult it was to help one man who was particularly filthy.
“But after half a year to a year, his situation has changed,” she said. Ng said: “This service should not be just a small thing in community centres, but a service that might be needed by people from all Hong Kong,” adding that she hoped everyone could one day be set on equal footing.
Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 In Chu Tien-jen’s (朱點人) short story Autumn Letter (秋信), protagonist Dou Wen (斗文) arrives in Taipei in October 1935 and is shocked to see that a colossal, modern concrete building had replaced the Qing Dynasty Provincial Administration Hall. Only the building’s exterior was complete, but it was enough to serve as the main exhibition space for the extravagant Taiwan Exhibition, held to showcase Japanese colonial achievements in Taiwan to the world. Then-Fujian provincial governor Chen Yi (陳儀) was among the international guests for the exhibition as the Republic of China’s (ROC) representative, marveling
In Taiwan’s rural lowlands, it’s a common sight at this time of year. Having cleared and plowed their fields, farmers intending to grow pineapples, strawberries or certain other crops, roll lengths of thin black plastic across the ground. To keep the film in place, soil is piled over the edges. Plastic sheeting — or plastic mulch, as it’s often called — makes farmers’ lives easier by suppressing unwanted foliage that might otherwise crowd out their crops. As an inexpensive labor-saving technique, its appeal is obvious. Taiwan’s farmers are getting old (in 2014, their mean age was 62 years), and finding
In our neoliberal, corporate capitalist world, things fall into just two categories, the useful and the discarded. Useful things are exploited until used up, then moved to the other category and forgotten. In Taiwan, that includes children. Last week the Social Work Department with the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) sounded an alert: the nation’s young are being eaten alive. Suicide and suicidal thoughts among teenagers are spiking. According to a survey of over 600 young people by the charity, a fifth had thought of suicide. The charity pointed out that the number of reported suicides and suicide attempts
Ten years ago, the psychologist Steven Pinker published The Better Angels of Our Nature, in which he argued that violence in almost all its forms — including war — was declining. The book was ecstatically received in many quarters, but then came the backlash, which shows no signs of abating. In September, 17 historians published a riposte to Pinker, suitably entitled The Darker Angels of Our Nature, in which they attacked his “fake history” to “debunk the myth of non-violent modernity.” Some may see this as a storm in an intellectual teacup, but the central question — can we learn