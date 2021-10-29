One of the unlikeliest heroes to emerge from Zack Snyder’s horror-action flick Army of the Dead earlier this year was an oddball safecracker named Dieter.
Part nerdy Eurotrash, part pretentious busybody, Dieter was never going to make it out alive. He was like one of those guys wearing a red shirt in Star Trek. Sooner or later, Dieter was gonna be gone.
Well, that turns out to be dead wrong: Dieter has escaped — by way of the prequel, Army of Thieves, an improbable film starring this strange, fussy German creature who eats cheese and cucumber sandwiches and wears turtlenecks with suspenders. It’s a film no one really demanded and yet is loads of fun.
Photo: Netflix via AP
Army of Thieves takes place in the months before Army of the Dead, which was set in a Las Vegas overrun by a zombie apocalypse. But zombies aren’t really on the menu here. Don’t tune in for undead thrills.
Instead, this is Dieter’s show — acted and directed with glee by Matthias Schweighofer — with a plot that leads us right up to the time when he joins the gang of safe robbers in a very gnarly Las Vegas. Shay Hatten, who helped write Army of the Dead, gives us a story of a small-town bank clerk who lives his best life as a master safecracker in a previous robbery crew.
Dieter’s sad little life in Germany is cracked open when a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel, beguiling) recruits him — back then he’s Sabastian and hasn’t yet taken the name Dieter — to join their jet-setting ring. “I’m the woman who’s going to change your life forever,” she says. She proposes the heist of vaults built by the world’s greatest safe-maker, the last having 72 trillion possible combinations. She offers him “a life less ordinary.”
Photo: Netflix via AP
Dieter politely declines and goes back to his sad sandwiches. No, of course he doesn’t. He joins the crew, which consists of a hacker, a getaway driver, the muscle and his recruiter as they go about robbing three banks across Europe, each more complex and dangerous than the last.
“Is it like in a movie film where each one of us has a different skill-set and it’s only working together that we can pull off that which needs the pulling off?” Dieter asks. (There’s more than a little Borat in our Dieter).
Dieter is naive, excitable and adorable and relatable. He actually exclaims “gulp!” when he’s stunned — “Did you just say ‘gulp?’” asks his recruiter — and recognizes film cliches, including when the crew inevitably grow close: “May I ask, are we doing the bonding right now?” he says. His skills, to be honest, seem just to be really good at listening to safe tumblers clicking.
The film is a hoot as it celebrates previous thrillers — the use of a Nixon mask during a robbery (Point Break), a bicycle chase (Premium Rush), an underground safe-cracking competition (Fight Club) and the obsessive tracking by an unhinged detective (The Pink Panther). One cop says it feels like he’s in a spy movie. We are. There are name-checks of Nicholas Cage and Zach Ephron.
You find yourself rooting for this unlikely safecracker, a savant when it comes to vaults and opera but a bumbling, awkward guy otherwise who stuns even himself with his bravery. He’s after the glory of opening the vaults, not the money. Those of us who have watched the Army of the Dead know what’s in store for him in Las Vegas so giving him a moment in the sun is only fair, the disposable sidekick come good.
Army of Thieves is currently available on Netflix. Running time: 129 minutes.
The recent fire in the Cheng Chung Cheng (城中城) building in Kaohsiung that killed 46 people will no doubt be remembered for a few minutes, until the news cycle moves on to the next vehicle accident or movie star having an affair. It will likely result in the passage of new, tougher regulations, which will be enforced like all previous rounds of tougher regulations. It will not result in change, however. Karl Marx famously remarked that “History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.” Alas, in Taiwan, repeated building fires remain tragedies, created by the farce that is our
Oct.25 to Oct.31 The lower-lying parts of Taipei and New Taipei were submerged in two-meter-deep water for 30 hours in the aftermath of the devastating Typhoon Gloria of September 1963. More than 21,000 hectares of land in the capital region were flooded, with 200 lives lost and massive property and livestock losses. Even ducks were helpless against the torrential waters, with nearly 20,000 perishing just in the Beitou (北投) and Shilin areas (士林). Prior to this calamity, the government had taken a passive approach to flood prevention in the city, building dykes, levees and other structures when needed. But the post-war population
The US and China are stepping up their war of words over Taiwan in a long-simmering dispute that has significant implications for the power dynamic in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Amid a surge in Chinese military activity near the island that China regards as a renegade province and has vowed to reclaim by force if necessary, Washington and Beijing have launched new campaigns for global support for their respective positions, each using the stern and lofty language of sovereignty and international precedent. And neither is backing down. While the disagreement over Taiwan isn’t new and has long vexed relations between the countries,
Travel-starved, sleep-deprived residents might find a new Hong Kong bus tour to be a snooze. The 76-kilometer, five-hour ride on a regular double-decker bus around the territory is meant to appeal to people who are easily lulled asleep by long rides. It was inspired by the tendency of tired commuters to fall asleep on public transit. “When we were brainstorming new tours, I saw a social media post from my friend saying that he was stressed out by his work, he couldn’t sleep at night,” said Kenneth Kong, the marketing and business development manager of ulu travel, the organizer of the