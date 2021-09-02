Toxic PFAS compounds are contaminating the air inside homes, classrooms and stores at alarming levels, a new study has found.
Researchers with the University of Rhode Island and Green Science Policy Institute tested indoor air at 20 sites and detected the “forever chemicals” in 17 locations. The airborne compounds are thought to break off of PFAS-treated products such as carpeting and clothing and attach to dust or freely float through the indoor environment.
Experts previously considered food and water to be the two main routes by which humans are exposed to PFAS, but the study’s authors note that many humans spend about 90 percent of their time indoors, and the findings suggest that breathing in the chemicals probably represents a third significant exposure route.
Photo: AP
“It’s an underestimated and potentially important source of exposure to PFAS,” said Tom Bruton, a co-author and senior scientist at Green Science.
PFAS, or per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of about 9,000 compounds used to make products water, stain or heat-resistant. Because they are so effective, the chemicals are used across dozens of industries and are in thousands of everyday consumer products such as stain guards, carpeting and shoes. Textile manufacturers use them to produce waterproof clothing, and they are used in floor waxes, nonstick cookware, food packaging, cosmetics, firefighting foam and much more.
PFAS are dubbed “forever chemicals” because they do not naturally break down. They accumulate in animals, including humans, and are linked to cancer, birth defects, liver disease, thyroid disease, decreased immunity, hormone disruption and a range of other serious health problems.
A February Guardian analysis of household products found fluorine, an indicator of PFAS, present in 15 items. The chemicals are so widely used that it is difficult to say with precision where all the airborne PFAS are coming from, though the new study also detected their presence in carpets and clothing at some sites.
The study, published on Tuesday in Environmental Science & Technology, used a new PFAS measurement technique for checking air. It found particularly high levels in several kindergarten classrooms and also checked the supply room of an outdoor clothing store, offices, several university classrooms, university labs and an elevator.
A 2017 study found a correlation between high levels of PFAS in the air and in human blood serum, and the new study used modeling that found that kindergarteners were probably exposed to more PFAS by breathing them in than by ingesting the compounds.
“This reinforces that as long as there are PFAS in products that we have surrounding us in our homes and in our lives, there’s going to be some amount that ends up in the air, ends up in dust, and we are going to end up breathing it in,” Bruton said.
Also notable are the types of PFAS that the study detected. Among the most prevalent was 6:2 FTOH, a compound used in floor waxes, stain guards and food packaging. Industry previously claimed that 6:2 FTOH was safe, but in May the Guardian revealed that two major PFAS producers had hidden studies that suggested that the compounds are highly toxic at low doses in lab animals and stay in animals’ bodies for much longer than was previously known.
Science from industry, federal agencies and independent researchers now links 6:2 FTOH to kidney disease, cancer, neurological damage, developmental problems, mottled teeth and autoimmune disorders, while researchers also found higher mortality rates among young animals and human mothers exposed to the chemicals.
The new study also found high levels of 8:2 FTOH, a type of compound that major PFAS manufacturers in the US claimed to have phased out of production because it is so dangerous. Its presence suggests that not all companies have phased it out, or that it is in products made in countries where the chemical has not been phased out.
“To me, this is one more reason to turn off the tap on PFAS production and use,” said Bruton.
For centuries, philosophers have theorized about the mind-body question, debating the relationship between the physical matter of the brain and the conscious mental activity it somehow creates. Even with advances in neuroscience and brain imaging techniques, large parts of that fundamental relationship remain stubbornly mysterious. It was with good reason that, in 1995, the cognitive scientist David Chalmers coined the term “the hard problem” to describe the question of exactly how our brains conjure subjective conscious experience. Some philosophers continue to insist that mind is inherently distinct from matter. Advances in understanding how the brain functions undermine those ideas of
Some uplifting news last week: Taiwan Innovative Space received approval to carry out three launches later this year from a site in southern Australia. This program may well develop into a full-blown production and launch capability in Australia in coming years, according to Australian news reports. Simultaneously, the Asia Times reported that Washington had pressured Taiwan to cease development of a locally-based launch capability using rockets developed in Taiwan. According to the Asia Times, US officials said that “these new rockets could put the island into direct conflict with China as related technologies could easily be weaponized.” The report said that
Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 Michael Jackson dominated the Liberty Times (Taipei Times’ sister paper) front page for the second day in a row on Sept. 5, 1993, the photo showing him grabbing the crotch of his gold leotards at Taipei Municipal Stadium. “Michael! Michael! Michael!” the headline screamed, while the caption explained that his penchant for touching his private area is his “signature move.” The late superstar was pretty much all the news during his whirlwind first visit to Taiwan for his Dangerous World Tour. Fans lost their minds when he waved at them from his 19th floor window at
There was a chance of rain in the afternoon, and the near-certainty of roasting sunshine. I wanted to get up on the ridge that separates Nantou County from Changhua County as early as possible, but the bus schedule didn’t give me a lot of options. In each direction, just nine #6928 services connect Nantou City with Songboling (松柏嶺) per day. Six of them terminate at the village of Chihshuei (赤水). Only three of them go all the way to Tianjhong (田中), the nearest railway station. TANAKA OR TIANJHONG Arriving at Tianjhong on a northbound express, I had time before the 9am bus to