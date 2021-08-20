Piecing together President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) recent speeches and a barrage of new regulations that have roiled markets, one savvy Internet user this month created a satirical image of what passes for an ideal youth in today’s China.
“The socialist successor of the new era does not attend after-school tutoring, does not play video games, does not chase celebrities,” said the post, which was shared widely before it was censored. “They finish all their homework at school, read President Xi’s selected works for one hour everyday, go to sleep before 10pm, take the initiative to do chores, urge their parents to have more children and help look after them.”
The description highlights how Xi’s push for “common prosperity” and wealth redistribution is about more than just reining in tech billionaires: The flurry of rules and state-media missives targeting industries from after-school tutoring to online gaming and entertainment are also aimed at ensuring the younger generation — some of whom are starting to embrace a minimalist lifestyle known as “lying flat” — turns into motivated, patriotic and productive workers.
Photo: Bloomberg
Encouraging students to seek jobs outside of white collar and hi-tech roles would alleviate some of the pressure on graduates to find work. But it would also help achieve another goal: Upgrade the manufacturing base to achieve core technological breakthroughs that will allow China to end dependence on the US and other nations for advanced chips that will drive future economic growth.
“Xi’s era is all about making China a ‘strong’ country, which needs to be based on a strong manufacturing sector that’s not subject to restrictions of foreign countries,” said Chen Daoyin (陳道英), a political commentator and former professor at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law. “He doesn’t want everyone to squeeze into universities through intensive tutoring and become a nerd. He wants some to go to vocational schools to become physically fit contributors for ‘socialism construction’ who are equipped with necessary skills.”
LOW-PAYING JOBS WANTED
Overwhelming pressure to study and work nonstop is prompting some youth to join the “lying flat” movement, essentially opting out of the rat race and instead adopting a simple lifestyle with attainable goals. A CCTV report in April said younger migrant workers would prefer the relative freedom of lower paying jobs in delivery than factory jobs where workers need to stand in front of the assembly line for at least eight hours a day.
For the Chinese government, this trend poses a threat to its goals of boosting population growth and creating more productive citizens as the country grows older. In response, authorities are looking to better regulate how businesses treat workers and are targeting industries seen as hurting overall quality of life.
“There is this dilemma as everyone wants to have white-collar jobs, wants their children to have white-collar jobs, but the society’s labor market needs to have people at the lower end,” said Fang Xu, a lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley. “There needs to be a lot of laborers for child care and senior care in the health-care system and hospitality.”
Xi himself oversaw a vocational school for six years when he worked in Fuzhou, Fujian province in the 1990s. On a March trip to the school, which has since become a university, Xi told students that only a very small number of people in the social pyramid would end up in high-end research, while education for the masses is aimed at preparing them to meet the demands of society.
“For the majority, there’s no differentiation of lowliness or nobleness of one’s job,” Xi said, according to a video clip of his remarks that has circulated on social media in and outside of China. “As long as you’re needed by society, as long as you’re respected and earn a decent pay, that is a good job.”
But perceptions are hard to change. Several attempts to merge universities with what are seen as less prestigious vocational schools in various provinces over the summer have been met with student protests, forcing educational authorities to shelve the plan.
‘MORAL EDUCATION’
It’s not just careers. In his March speech at the Fuzhou school, Xi said administrators should prioritize “moral education,” and teachers should instruct students how to become good people. That same month he told national legislators that there’s a lot of “obscene and filthy stuff” on the Internet besides online games that is having a bad influence on minors, and urged them to tackle the problem.
That may explain recent measures to rein in gaming companies, blacklist sensitive songs at karaoke venues and vilify “idol culture” in the entertainment industry.
“People feel that the current model of development is not very sustainable and is creating tremendous amount of psychological and mental pressure,” said Xiang Biao, a professor of social anthropology at the University of Oxford. “In this sense, you can say there is a need and demand for relatively dramatic change.”
This week the government announced another COVID-19 relief voucher plan. The funding will come from the fund originally established for the crisis, which still has NT$160 billion left in it, and is meant to target the food service industry, which has been hard hit. The plan calls for recipients to purchase NT$5,000 in vouchers for NT$1,000 in cash (a total of NT$100 billion in handouts). The vouchers, which will likely arrive late next month or in October, must be picked up in person, which has lead Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators to criticize the program for the obvious risk of COVID-19
If All Souls is one of the most inordinately beautiful colleges in Oxford, it’s also one of the oddest and most rarefied. Famously, it has no student body. Each year, however, a small number of recent graduates who would like to become so-called prize fellows may apply to take a famously difficult and inscrutable exam during which, as a tour guide I followed earlier put it, they must “write an essay on a single word, like coconut.” As my eavesdropping also revealed, TE Lawrence, aka: Lawrence of Arabia, passed this exam, but Harold Wilson failed it. In her lovely, wood-panelled room
Aug. 16 to Aug. 22 Huang Li-yung’s (黃禮永) descendants were shocked last month to see that their family grave had been desecrated — again. Robbers had pried off the ornate stone carvings that flanked the headstone and made off with them. They probably hoped to sell the pieces for cash, as they were the handiwork of Chiang Hsin (蔣馨), whose relatives and disciples left their mark across Taiwan’s many temples and traditional structures. Huang made his fortune milling rice in the late 1800s, propelling his family to the upper echelons of Lukang society where they were only
The Olympics hold a special place in my childhood memory. My siblings and I were young immigrants to Atlanta in the American South. We watched in 1990 — hardly breathing, hardly believing — when Atlanta was announced as the host of the 1996 Games by the International Olympic Committee, then meeting in Tokyo. When the Games finally came to Atlanta, boxing legend Muhammad Ali’s hands shook from Parkinson’s as he lit up Atlanta’s cauldron to roars of hometown cheers and tears. For months, we had dreamed it would be him. I watched, myself then serving as a language interpreter based in