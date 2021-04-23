Traditional hand puppet carver Lai Yung-ting (賴泳廷) is “competing” with a 3D printer this week in a sleek exhibition hall in downtown Taipei. Lai honed his craft from the age of 17 under the iconic master Lee Tien-lu (李天祿), and there’s no comparing the two even though the machine works precisely and tirelessly.
“This setup lets viewers experience first-hand the challenges that traditional crafts face in the real world,” the placard reads. Lai’s workshop is part of the Craft Land exhibition in the culture section of this year’s Creative Expo Taiwan, which runs until Sunday at several locations in Taipei.
Much of the culture section, located at Huashan 1914 Cultural Park, is overly abstract, focusing too much on artistic concepts instead of conveying information, and the expo overall is entirely geared towards Taiwanese audiences with little to no English translation throughout. But there’s still some intriguing takeaways, especially the emphasis on preserving traditional crafts and promoting sustainability.
Photo courtesy of Han Cheung, Taipei Times
The main hall, “Law of Beliefs,” dedicates its spacious first room to a Taiwanese-style talk show display, where two animated hosts banter incessantly to fancy lights and laser beams. It’s a questionable use of space and one has to be really attuned to local culture to understand what’s going on — being fluent in Mandarin isn’t enough. Meanwhile, viewers are supposed to interact with a chatty “guide” through Facebook messenger, but it keeps asking questions in a cutesy tone that bogs down the viewing experience. It’s supposed to get people thinking about the show’s concepts of self-belief, sharing and so on; perhaps it works for some.
In the next room, a guanjiangshou (官將首) temple troupe performer paints his face against a modern, minimalist backdrop to mostly young viewers sitting on mismatched vintage furniture. He talks about the long hours he put into honing his skills, and laments that few young people are willing to take up the mantle. This would have been a better opening to set the scene as traditional crafts are a significant part of this year’s offerings, especially the creative applications that can help them stay relevant.
A good proportion of sample products in the final room meld tradition with modern design and sustainability. For example, there’s an eco-friendly soap made using ancient techniques, lights made from disused wooden electric poles and stylish paper cut-outs of the Taoist deity Black Tiger General (黑虎將軍).
Photo: Han Cheung, Taipei Times
BRIDGING THE GAP
Craft Land takes the concept further: “Crafts are more than just copying the past, we must stand on the shoulder of giants and find the balance between manual and industrial techniques while continuing to offer solutions to the problems in everyday life.”
Industrial solutions are no longer enough as consumers look toward sustainability and regain an appreciation for handicrafts. There’s still a gap between the two sides, and the show explores ways to bridge it.
Photo: Han Cheung, Taipei Times
Products made from agricultural and industrial waste are already increasingly common; more intriguing are the designers that try to find a middle ground between the warmth of handcrafting and mass production or cutting-edge technology. This can be as simple as a wooden jewelry box whose intricate designs are mostly machine-printed, but the finishing touches are put on manually with lacquer painting and gold powder. Tradition becomes added value this way.
More conceptual are the ceramic wares whose clay formulas and firing time are determined by computer programming, jewelry that is 3D printed but finished with traditional lacquer techniques and recycled glassware that is machine made, but employs a natural technique that creates random patterns on each piece.
The theme continues in the design section, which opened on Wednesday at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. It’s mostly an expo of interesting made-in-Taiwan goods, but it’s telling that the first hall opens to a display of Yingge pottery created through the Taiwan Design Research Institute’s T22 project, aimed to revive local industries by pairing them with modern designers.
Photo: Han Cheung, Taipei Times
There’s also a special zone for sustainable, recycled products, where I briefly chat with a vendor who has been making seed paper for about a decade. It’s getting easier each year to explain eco-friendly concepts to people, she says, but sustainability should be a lifestyle, not just a trend. That also rings true for the traditional crafts. There’s still not really a solution for young people not wanting to become hand puppet carvers, but it was encouraging to see more businesses trying to integrate time-honored elements into every-day products.
What: Taiwan Creative Expo
When: Through Sunday
Where: Culture section at Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號), design section at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區), 133, Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號) and licensing section at Taipei Flora Expo Park (台北花博公園), 1, Yumen Street, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號)
Admission: Free
On the Net: creativexpo.tw
Last week BBC updated its backgrounder on China and Taiwan, entitled “What’s behind the China-Taiwan Divide?” BBC’s backgrounders on Taiwan have been (cough, cough) very creative, and this latest iteration, while an improvement over the earlier versions, is a proud torch-bearer for that tradition. The BBC begins by observing that “Austronesian tribal people” were the first people in Taiwan. What does the use of the word “tribal” suggest about those people, compared to the Chinese? After that, the Aborigines disappear from the story. Because they have the earliest and strongest claim to Taiwan? To keep them in view would of course
April 19 to April 25 Taipei’s Dalongdong Baoan Temple (大龍峒保安宮) was in a sorry state following the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) retreat to Taiwan in 1949. About 200 refugees and military dependents had taken over the 119-year-old structure and set up camp in makeshift dwellings. When writer Wu Chao-lun (吳朝綸) moved to Dalongdong in 1950, he saw “little incense burning; it was extremely crowded … and there was barely any space to sit. They washed their clothes with dirty water and hung them up still dripping. This is not only blasphemous, but unsanitary.” To save the temple, locals put together a restoration
For many teenagers, a trip to the night market might entail snapshots of tasty snacks and smiling selfies. But for Patti Chen (陳姵璇) and Angel Guo (郭恩加) it provided a chance to document through photography a part of urban life that is normally overlooked. The two 16-year-olds befriended a middle-aged man kneeling on the street, asking for money. “He wasn’t just a beggar,” Chen said. “He was a person.” The girls spent 30 minutes talking to the man, who they described as friendly and outgoing. He had a home, he told them, but he was unable to hold down a
In the foothills of Taiwan’s mountainous spine, reservoirs are running dry as the island experiences its worst drought in decades — a crisis that risks deepening an already acute global semiconductor shortage. Taiwan is home to some of the world’s biggest and most advanced high-tech foundries, a linchpin of a global US$450 billion industry that provides the computing power for essential devices, but is extremely water-intensive. The coronavirus pandemic sparked a global run on microchips as consumers snapped up electronics — causing a dearth that Taiwan’s microchip factories were struggling to plug even before the drought hit. Those foundries are already running at