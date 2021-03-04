Touted as the Taiwanese version of M Night Shylaman’s 2016 Split, Plurality also deals with kidnappings and multiple personalities who vie for control of one body.
Tony Yang (楊祐寧) does a great job at portraying the distinct personas within him — despite their mannerisms being a bit exaggerated to distinguish them — and convincingly and single-handedly carries this action-packed, twist-filed thriller despite the flawed script filled with puzzling developments and improbable scenes.
At the very least, the backbone of the story (the personalities) and the surprise turns are solid, and if you’re just watching the movie for pure entertainment, it’s a pretty fun ride. Set in the near future, the film begins with a bus crash where nobody survives. Police are convinced that the criminal responsible for the kidnapping of a legislator’s son was on the bus, and using experimental technology they implant the personas of every person on board into Yang’s character (Case 193), who was in a vegetative state.
Photo courtesy of Activator Marketing Company
It’s a fun idea as it departs from the traditional concept of multiple personalities, which are generally created within one person due to traumatic events. The personas in Plurality led distinct lives before being crammed into 193’s body and retain their memories, which allows for more freedom with storytelling, especially when they interact in a futuristic dreamworld inside the brain.
It was probably a wise idea to make it a small bus with just five people on board instead of trying to completely emulate Split, which features 23 personalities, as the screenwriters seem to barely make the premise work in Plurality. It makes it easier for the viewer to follow what’s going on as well.
Of course, the scientific process goes haywire during the interrogations, and Detective Wang (Frederick Lee, 李銘忠) and Dr Shen (Sandrine Pinna, 張榕容), who harbor their own motives and disapprove of each other’s methods, scramble to clean up the mess and solve the crime before it’s too late.
The two are capable actors who receive abundant screen time, but unfortunately their roles aren’t very memorable as they serve as one-dimensional characters who keep making inexplicable decisions just to drive the plot forward. As mentioned earlier, Yang is the main show here. He traverses between the world of 193’s consciousness and reality, dealing with immense adversity in both realms, struggles with identity and is forced to help solve a crime while every personality tries to get what they want.
The problem is that director Aozaru Shiao (蕭力修), who took a seven-year break from feature films to helm Public Television Service’s acclaimed series Wake Up (麻醉風雲), seems to have poured all of his creative juice into Yang’s character. The other personalities, played by notable thespians such as Chen Yi-wen (陳以文), who won Best Leading Actor at 2019’s Golden Horse Awards, and rising star Gingle Wang (王淨), who impressed in Detention (返校), are unfortunately also quite generic and forgettable, wasting their superb talent.
Plurality has obvious similarities with January’s excellent The Soul (緝魂, still in theaters), as both films are crime-thrillers set in the near future and feature experimental technology involving human consciousness. But the two will appeal to different types of audiences as The Soul is a grim, contemplative deep-dive while Plurality is more of a Hollywood-style fast-paced action jaunt.
Both have their worthy qualities, and are part of Taiwanese cinema’s fast-improving and trending sci-fi and crime-thriller portfolios. It’s hard not to be too derivative from the West’s long history of the genres, but the filmmakers are finding their own styles and at least trying to tell unique stories.
While there’s still quite a bit to gripe about, Plurality is definitely a positive step for the nation’s rapidly-evolving film scene.
Plurality (複身犯)
DIRECTED BY: Aozaru Shiao (蕭力行)
STARRING: Tony Yang (楊祐寧) as 193, Frederick Lee (李銘忠) as Detective Wang, Sandrine Pinna (張榕容) as Dr Shen
LANGUAGES: Mandarin and Taiwanese with Chinese and English subtitles
RUNNING TIME: 106 MINUTES
TAIWAN RELEASE: In theaters
Otto von Bismarck once famously remarked that the “great European war will come out of some damn foolish thing in the Balkans.” We may have inched closer to that damn foolish thing in recent weeks. On Feb. 1, a new law came into effect in China, which codified Beijing’s claim that its well-armed Coast Guard could remove vessels in its waters “illegally” and use force against them if necessary. This is no more or less a “law” than any other law administrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), since Beijing could use its Coast Guard to attack vessels from other
March 01 to March 07 There was only one Taiwanese department head in Taiwan’s first post-World War II provincial government: Sung Fei-ju (宋斐如), who served as deputy director of the department of education. Sung, who lived in China for over two decades, had close ties with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and was also allowed to start his own newspaper, the People’s News-Leader (人民導報). Aside from Sung, only a handful of Taiwanese held significant positions in the government, almost all of them banshan (半山, half mountain) like him. The term refers to those who moved
Taiwan’s oldest surviving Christian house of worship stands in a village at the base of the Central Mountain Range. Upgraded to a basilica minore by Pope John Paul II in 1984, Wanjin Basilica (萬金聖母聖殿) was established in what’s now Pingtung County’s Wanluan Township (萬巒) in 1863. The church’s founder, Dominican priest Father Fernando Sainz (郭德剛), was one of the first missionaries to enter Taiwan after the signing in mid-1858 of treaties between Qing China (which ruled the island between 1684 and 1895), France, Great Britain, Russia and the US. These agreements, collectively known as the Treaty of Tianjin (天津條約), compelled
Taimali Township (太麻里) is about 15km south of Jhihben Township (知本) in Taitung County, a glorious ride along the electric blue Pacific coastline. Having spent several days scouting out the upper reaches of the Jhihben River gorge for possible camera trap locations for Formosan clouded leopards (Neofelis nebulosa), a friend and I decided to explore the next river drainage to the south. The Taimali River gorge is yet another remote and relatively unknown wilderness area of Taitung County that has likely never been properly surveyed for wildlife, and this is certainly the second place that I plan to search for