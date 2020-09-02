COVID-19 has caused chaos with social events, but in true theater fashion, producers John Brownlie and Alicia Haddad insist the show must go on.
Taipei Shorts 2020 showcases local playwrights, old and new, with a series that primarily touches family issues.
Living in the Tube II continues William Chen’s (陳惟元) saga of Jane, a charming, seductive, live streaming hostess, whose online “single status” cover has been blown. Her sister Mia, a gamer, moves in to share rent and household bills. She considers joining Jane’s streaming platform for the money, but promoting unwanted political agendas goes with that territory. It’s decision time for Mia. (In Mandarin with English subtitles, the rest are in English with Mandarin subtitles.)
Photo courtesy of Alicia Haddad
Barry Hall presents Nuclear Family. George and Martha’s lives have taken very different paths since their divorce. George is well-off, comfortable and happy with a beautiful new wife. Martha, coping with years of failure and joblessness, questions her own sanity. The rise to fame and power of their now adult son dredges up long-buried memories and fears for them to confront.
In Teddy, Joshua Wallace’s first Taipei play, Jessica and Jerry, a seemingly perfect, loving couple have long hidden secrets. Circumstances force a double dilemma. Will they finally confess and what consequences will follow? And what about the guy in the closet and the teddy bear?
Stephen Douglas Wright poses questions and looks for answers in his slice of family life, Coffee for Muriel. Muriel comes home drunk to find her older sister applying for jobs. With their mother dying in the next room, how best can the sisters cope and adjust?
Photo courtesy of Alicia Haddad
Finally, Shahswati Talukadar presents Return of the Hero, her third play in the saga of Boze and the Monk. The venerable Indian sage, Boze, (now an enduring age of 123) and his caretaker/jailer Monk are on a plane back to New Delhi. What new truths will they discover on this journey?
And as for various cast members, we find past favorites like Lizzy Mew, D.C. Rapier, Sara Brooks, Sharon Landon and more. It promises to be another great evening.
Attendees are required to wear masks; temperature will be taken at the door along with assigned seating and contact tracking.
Photo courtesy of Alicia Haddad
Photo courtesy of Alicia Haddad
What: Taipei Shorts 2020
When: Sept. 11 at 8pm; Sept. 12 at 7pm and Sept. 13 at 2pm and 7pm
Where: CFL Theater, Fu Jen University (輔仁大學理圖劇場), 510 Zhongzheng Rd, Xinzhuang District, New Taipei City (新北市新莊區中正路510號)
Admission: NT$400 and NT$300 for students (at the door & online: neti.cc/QNEogWM)
In language that belies her cherubic appearance, Julia Mariano calls for “revolutionary rage.” She is speaking at Taipei’s Vinyl Decision bar, alongside a portrait of Bob Dylan. This is the language of protest, for sure, but rather than channeling voices from a bygone era, Mariano is demanding that people take action right now. The occasion is the launch of Taipei-based Canadian writer Joe Henley’s latest novel, Migrante (reviewed on page 14 in the Taipei Times on July 30), which details the tribulations of a Filipino migrant worker in Taiwan, and the largely Western composition of the audience is not lost on
A textbook used in some Victorian schools includes portions that repeat Chinese Communist party propaganda and features a controversial map in which China claims most of the South China Sea in contradiction of Australian government policy. Concerns about the material have prompted the publisher, Cengage Learning Asia, to recall unsold copies of the textbook, which the Melbourne-based authors said they had written to suit the course design of the Victorian senior school subject Chinese language, culture and society. While the textbook is not listed by Victorian education authorities as a prescribed text for undertaking the course, it is being used in at
Beyond the well-deserved praise heaped on Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) as Taiwan’s father of democracy lies another tale, of the dedicated men and women without whom democratization could never have occurred. This is the story of one of them, Jay Loo (盧主義), also known as Li Thian-hok. The book is both a personal memoir and a history of the democratization process with whom Loo’s life has been so closely intertwined. Born in Tainan in 1932 as one of six children to the poor and devoutly Presbyterian parents to whom he dedicates the book, Loo went to school during the Japanese occupation
I could taste the finish line of the grueling 13-hour trek when my knee gave out. Despite a bruised side, several gashes from slipping on wet rocks and soreness all over, I was still in high spirits when I signed my name on the form at the trailhead, proving that I had conquered the 3,092m Beidawu Mountain (北大武山) in a single-day ascent. But destruction by Typhoon Morakot had made the trailhead inaccessible to vehicles, and we faced another 2.8km descent down about 400m to the car park. Perhaps I shouldn’t have rested so long at the trailhead — I