Five new plays will be performed on Sept. 11 as part of Taipei Shorts

By Jerome Keating / Contributing reporter





COVID-19 has caused chaos with social events, but in true theater fashion, producers John Brownlie and Alicia Haddad insist the show must go on.

Taipei Shorts 2020 showcases local playwrights, old and new, with a series that primarily touches family issues.

Living in the Tube II continues William Chen’s (陳惟元) saga of Jane, a charming, seductive, live streaming hostess, whose online “single status” cover has been blown. Her sister Mia, a gamer, moves in to share rent and household bills. She considers joining Jane’s streaming platform for the money, but promoting unwanted political agendas goes with that territory. It’s decision time for Mia. (In Mandarin with English subtitles, the rest are in English with Mandarin subtitles.)

DC Rapier, left, and Sarah Brooks in a scene from Nuclear Family, which will be performed on Sept. 11. Photo courtesy of Alicia Haddad

Barry Hall presents Nuclear Family. George and Martha’s lives have taken very different paths since their divorce. George is well-off, comfortable and happy with a beautiful new wife. Martha, coping with years of failure and joblessness, questions her own sanity. The rise to fame and power of their now adult son dredges up long-buried memories and fears for them to confront.

In Teddy, Joshua Wallace’s first Taipei play, Jessica and Jerry, a seemingly perfect, loving couple have long hidden secrets. Circumstances force a double dilemma. Will they finally confess and what consequences will follow? And what about the guy in the closet and the teddy bear?

Stephen Douglas Wright poses questions and looks for answers in his slice of family life, Coffee for Muriel. Muriel comes home drunk to find her older sister applying for jobs. With their mother dying in the next room, how best can the sisters cope and adjust?

From left: Wen Cheih-chi, Lizzy Mew and Celine Tsang in a scene from Living in the Tube II, which will be performed this weekend. Photo courtesy of Alicia Haddad

Finally, Shahswati Talukadar presents Return of the Hero, her third play in the saga of Boze and the Monk. The venerable Indian sage, Boze, (now an enduring age of 123) and his caretaker/jailer Monk are on a plane back to New Delhi. What new truths will they discover on this journey?

And as for various cast members, we find past favorites like Lizzy Mew, D.C. Rapier, Sara Brooks, Sharon Landon and more. It promises to be another great evening.

Attendees are required to wear masks; temperature will be taken at the door along with assigned seating and contact tracking.

Michelle Hsu, left, and Erin Adele Clark will appear in Coffee for Muriel on Sept. 11 as part of the Taipei Shorts. Photo courtesy of Alicia Haddad

From left: Hsiao-Ling Kuo, Sharon Landon and Sarah Brooks will appear in Return of the Hero on Sept. 11 in Taipei. Photo courtesy of Alicia Haddad