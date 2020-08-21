Kaohsiung City Ballet’s (KCB, 高雄城市芭蕾舞團) annual August performances are a chance for the company’s more senior dancers to display their talents, and for dance fans to see something besides modern dance.
For the past three years, company founder Chang Hsiu-ru (張秀如) has tapped Romanian choreographer and video artist Constantin Georgescu to either create a new work for the August productions — including 2017’s Light (光) and last year’s Water (水) or help her restage some classics of the Western ballet canon, as she did for 2018’s 19th Century Romanic Ballets (世紀浪漫芭蕾—仙女—吉賽兒—四人舞).
Georgescu was her first choice again for this year’s show, which follows the basic element theme she started in 2017, but for Fire (火), unlike Light or Water, he was tasked not with creating a short piece for a double bill, but a full-length work.
Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Balle
The multi-talented artist said he was inspired by Chang’s choice of theme.
“Fire is an element of transformation, it is energy, power, and creation. It is often used as a symbol for passion, holiness and purification, but also for conflict, aggression and war,” he said.
While fire has fueled major technological developments, it has also been a force for aggression and destruction — against nature or other humans, which made him think about fire as a phenomena caused by human behavior, as well as its symbolism.
Georgescu said Fire is divided into three sections.
In the first, fire is represented by a warrior — someone who is a hero, but also leaves behind him a trail of destruction.
In the second, fire is a sleeping woman whose hopes burn as bright as a candle, he said.
The woman is waiting for the right time, place and person to help her — until she realizes that she is that person herself, and the right time is now, he said, adding that the inspiration for the characters came from a very familiar source, the fairy tale and well-known ballet, Sleeping Beauty.
In the third part, fire as a destructive and constructive force is explored through group dynamics.
Georgescu said he choose a score made up of several string and piano pieces, because he wanted to capture different states and textures similar to those of the different constructs of fire.
His staging, while minimal, is sure to delight audiences, given his track record with the company’s productions of Coppelia (2014) and The Nutcracker in 2015, as well as his own works.
Fire premieres on Saturday at the Pingtung Performing Arts Center, followed by a show in Kaohsiung on Friday night next week, and then one in Taichung the following Tuesday.
It is a pity that the company is not traveling as far as Taipei for this tour, both for the dancers, including veterans Ally Yeh (葉麗娟), Maurice Ssu-tu Ping-hsuan (司徒秉宸), Hsu Chia-jung (許佳蓉) and Eavy Wang Yu-wei (王語薇), and audiences in the capital.
WHAT: Kaohsiung City Ballet, “Fire”
WHEN: Saturday at 7:30pm
WHERE: Pingtung Performing Arts Center (屏東演藝廳-音樂廳), 4-17 Minsheng Rd, Pingtung City (屏東市民生路4-17號)
ADMISSION: NT$500, available online at www.artsticket.com.tw and at convenience store kiosks
ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES: Aug. 28 at 7:30pm at Kaohsiung Cultural Center’s Chihteh Hall (高雄市文化中心至德堂), 67 Wufu 1st Rd, Kaohsiung (高雄市苓雅區五福一路67號) and Sept. 1 at 7:30pm at National Taichung Theater (臺中國家歌劇院大劇院), #101 Huilai Rd, Sec. 2, Situn District, Taichung (臺中市西屯區惠來路二段101號). Tickets are NT$600, available as above and for Taichung, at the theater’s box office
Some of Taiwan’s prehistoric peoples buried their dead facing the sea, while others had their heads orientated towards the mountains. Some lay the dead on their backs looking skywards, others on their fronts, presumably staring eternally into the dark earth. These different practices can no doubt tell us something about the views these ancient cultures held about life, death and the hereafter. “Yes,” says Kuo Su-chiu (郭素秋), associate research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of History and Philology, who has participated in numerous archaeological digs over the last three decades, “but what that is, is far from clear. “What is clear, is that
Aug. 17 to Aug. 23 Ms Liu (劉) had a lot to be sorry about over the years. She was rude to her parents, feuded with coworkers and often succumbed to greed. So when Chiayi’s Cheng Huang Temple (城隍廟) started offering “cangue processions” (夯枷) in 2014 at end of Ghost Month, Liu immediately signed up, she told the Liberty Times (Taipei Times’ sister newspaper). A cangue is a large wooden board that was fitted around a criminal’s neck, a practise dating back to antiquity. Some included holes for arms. During the Qing Dynasty, a cangue could weight up to 40kg, and prisoners
“Stand up if you didn’t learn anything there,” said Michael Hurst, director of the Taiwan POW Camps Memorial Society. He was speaking at the conclusion of a talk by Chang Wei-bin (張維斌), an aviation historian and author of Formosa Air Raid (空襲福爾摩沙), a study of the allied bombardment of Taiwan during World War II. Had there been anyone churlish enough to take Hurst’s challenge literally, it is unlikely they would have risen from their seat. Chang’s 90-minute lecture as part of the society’s program to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory Over Japan Day, or V-J Day, was full of
When Xiao Jia lost her sight as a teenager she was told the “respectable” career choice was to become a massage therapist. Instead she found an industry rife with abuse and aggression, where women are afforded little protection. The visually impaired are encouraged to work in massage parlors in China because it is believed they are extra sensitive to touch. It’s also seen as a practical option in a country that routinely separates those with disabilities from the rest of society from a young age, and where few professions are willing to accommodate blind staff. But for many blind women the