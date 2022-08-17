China is becoming even more isolated

By Tommy Lin 林逸民





Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week revamped his Cabinet, replacing former defense minister Nobuo Kishi in consideration of his health. The newly appointed minister of defense, Yasukazu Hamada, and former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba, along with several lawmakers, visited Taiwan last month to hold talks with senior Taiwanese officials and academics on security issues. The delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), reaffirming the Japanese government’s stance on cross-strait issues. Kishida’s change of staff carries obvious implications.

When South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declined to meet US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on her Asia tour, citing his vacation schedule, people accused him of intentionally shunning the face-to-face meeting to placate China. Yoon’s original “pro-US, anti-China” stance was brought into question, making critics wonder if there has been a change in policy.

South Korea also pushed back against China’s demand that it abide by its 2017 agreement — called the “three noes, one restriction” — no additional deployment in the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, no participation in a US missile defense system, no formation of a trilateral military alliance with Washington and Tokyo, and restriction in the use of the THAAD system deployed.

As Seoul’s deployment of a THAAD system allows the US to keep an eye on China’s movements, Beijing has repeatedly demanded the removal of the system and even interfered in South Korea’s domestic politics in the hope of abolishing it. Even though former South Korean president Moon Jae-in has been considered a liberal for forming close ties with China, Yoon’s national strategy has been far from ambiguous: The THAAD system is grounded on a firm position of protecting the life and safety of South Korea.

China has also been spurned by Europe. The Beijing-led “Cooperation Between China and Central and Eastern European Countries” initiative had 17 participating countries, but last year, Lithuania became the first state to officially withdraw from the cooperation, followed by Estonia and Latvia. The Baltic states’ severing of ties with China has dealt a heavy blow to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

When Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute last week led a delegation on a five-day visit to Taiwan, China could only threaten the country with sanctions. However, Lithuania has already deemed China’s trap-laden market as not worth the trouble.

The Chinese market has become increasingly hostile. For five straight years, Chinese population growth has dropped, with observers saying the actual figures might be worse than the government has let on. Debt crises and banking scandals have become deep-rooted problems, as exemplified by several incidents, such as a number of banks in Henan Province freezing millions of yuan in deposits.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of China’s increasing unpopularity in the global community. Countries used to eye its massive market, but China’s theft of technologies and deplorable behavior have crossed the line. Now that its market has become a bubble that is waiting to burst, China’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy has started to lose its edge and power.

As things are looking up for Taiwan in terms of international relations, we should also work hard to boost our economy and military prowess. As the adage says: God helps those who help themselves. As long as we have the will to strive for a better future, Taiwan’s goal to become a normal country will come sooner than expected.

Tommy Lin is director of Wu Fu Eye Clinic and president of the Formosa Republican Association.

Translated by Rita Wang