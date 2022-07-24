Chiang hypocritical to pan Chen Shih-chung

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財





Former minister of health and welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) formally received the Democratic Progressive Party nomination as Taipei mayoral candidate and has resigned from the health portfolio to focus his energies on the campaign.

Upon hearing this news, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), the KMT’s nominee for the coveted position, believed that he had been handed a stick with which to beat Chen, mocking him as a “runaway minister.”

The KMT has its share of “runaways.” Elected officials, such as mayors, legislators and city or county councilors, are accorded a term of four years before they next face the ballot box. Some, such as former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), change their minds before their term is up. In Han’s case, he decided to run for president before even serving a year as mayor.

Then you have lawmakers such as Chiang and Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安), who have jumped into a mayoral race with a year and eight months of their current terms yet to serve.

There is also the case of Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), who stood in the by-election to replace the recalled Han not even halfway through her term.

These are all examples of true runaways. One could argue that the speculative nature of elected officials taking time off to run for office is more problematic than resigning to do so.

A government minister is an appointment — there is no fixed term. It is a case of resigning or taking a sabbatical, and has nothing to do with running away from one’s responsibilities — although there is the problem of the optics of their decision.

Chiang is a legislator with a law degree. For him to mock Chen as a runaway minister suggests that he either does not understand the law or that he is simply trying to create mischief.

For the sake of argument, agree with Chiang that Chen is “running away” because he wants to leave the position fearing that his party is about to lose power.

Reading between the lines, this surely means that Chiang would support Chen remaining as minister of health and welfare, rather than running off to greener pastures. Behind Chiang’s mockery lies a resounding endorsement of Chen’s performance.

One would then have to ask: Why had Chiang and his cohorts been clamoring so long for Chen to go?

If Chen had not performed competently as health minister, passing the baton to a more capable person would have been the right thing to do. Having battled the COVID-19 pandemic, he did not have the luxury of waiting until everybody was feting his victory. Leaving without setting off firecrackers was a show of proper decorum, and it is foolish to say that he is running away from his responsibilities.

There is also the small matter of the pot calling the kettle black. As he criticizes Chen for being a runaway minister, he is preparing to be a “runaway legislator.” Perhaps wanting to avoid this accusation was the logic behind his decision not to resign before running for Taipei mayor. He clearly has not thought through what might happen if he is successful in his bid. He would have to resign as legislator if he wins, and he would become the runaway he accuses Chen of being.

As Chiang is such a smart man, he has probably factored in his chances of winning the election, and is confident that he might never have to contend with being accused of running away from his legislative responsibilities.

Chang Kuo-tsai is a retired associate professor at National Hsinchu University of Education.

Translated by Paul Cooper