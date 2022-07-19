Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei mayoral candidate Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) recently criticized former minister of health and welfare Chen Shih-chung’s (陳時中) entry into the Taipei mayoral race, likening Chen’s ambition to Sima Zhao’s (司馬昭) ill intent in the Romance of the Three Kingdoms (三國演義), and advised Chen not to mix politics with disease prevention.
Chiang added that if Chen wanted to throw his hat into the ring, he owed Taipei residents an explanation.
Chiang’s statement is downright ignorant and democratically illiterate.
Chiang could not have been more wrong in using the historical allegory about Sima Zhao. The story gave birth to the idiom “Everyone on the street knows what is in Sima Zhao’s mind” (司馬昭之心, 路人皆知), meaning that a person’s supposed hidden intention — in the original story, usurping the throne — is so well-known that it is not really hidden.
As Taiwan is a democratic society where people cast their votes for their preferred candidates, it is highly inappropriate to compare Chen’s entry to Sima Zhao’s story. The egregious and preposterous comparison only reveals Chiang’s ignorance and lack of magnanimity. This kind of remark would have voters questioning whether the KMT’s authoritarian legacy still looms in Chiang’s mind.
Furthermore, if one were to use the same allusion to make up the following sentence: “When Chang changed his surname to Chiang without the permission of the Chiang family, everyone on the street knew what was in ‘Sima Zhao’s’ mind” — would Chiang think it was appropriate?
Politicians should be prudent and responsible for their remarks; otherwise, their words could always come back and bite them. Any reckless and irresponsible remarks would only bring disgrace upon the politicians themselves.
After years of direct elections, the Taiwanese public has a better understanding of democracy, and candidates should strive to keep up with society.
As a candidate of the biggest opposition party, Chiang should come up with policies and blueprints for Taiwan’s capital instead of living in a parallel universe and feeling smug about it. Injudicious, indiscreet, short-sighted remarks would only fail to win him support.
Lee Shang-ju
Taipei
China’s leaders got a little irritated at me the last time I visited Taiwan. Beijing flew 40 fighter jets over Taiwan’s airspace and declared me an enemy of the state. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) apparatchiks harassed the journalists covering the trip and writing about the Clean Network’s defeat of their 5G master plan through the deployment of the “Trust Doctrine.” Now, China’s totalitarian twin and closest military and economic ally, Russia, is rewriting history, claiming non-NATO Ukraine is part of Mother Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is waging an unprovoked and bloody invasion, and has brazenly declared that any military
With political parties lining up their candidates to contest November’s nine-in-one local elections, the first significant mudslinging of the election season has already occurred, once again involving academic plagiarism. The first clod was flung on Tuesday last week. Taipei City Councilor Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) told a news conference that Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) — who on Friday retired as mayor of Hsinchu, as he is the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) nominee for Taoyuan mayor — plagiarized his 2008 master’s thesis. The DPP returned fire. Lin denied the allegation and threatened legal action against Wang, while Lin’s academic
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in Nara, Japan, on July 8. As messages of condolence poured in from around the world, the quickest and most emotional of them came from two countries: India and Taiwan, both of whom have lost a loyal and true friend with Abe’s untimely demise. As an Indian living in Taiwan whose work is deeply influenced by Abe’s policies on India and Taiwan, I understand why there are striking similarities between the responses of Indians and Taiwanese to his passing. One of the swiftest responses came from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote several
Young Taiwanese should strive for the “Chinese dream of national rejuvenation” and support unification between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) told the 20th Straits Youth Forum in Xiamen, China, on Monday. Fifty young Taiwanese invited to attend this year’s forum wrote a letter to Xi, sharing their experiences of studying, working and living in China. In his reply, Xi wrote: “I am glad to learn that young people from Taiwan have witnessed the rapid developments and changes of the motherland, and felt the warm feelings between compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait,