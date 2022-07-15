The fall of the house of Rajapaksa

Through a combination of authoritarianism, nepotism, cronyism an





For much of nearly two decades, the four Rajapaksa brothers and their sons ran Sri Lanka like a family business — and a disorderly one at that. With their grand construction projects and spendthrift ways, they saddled Sri Lanka with unsustainable debts, driving the country into its worst economic crisis since independence. Now, the dynasty has fallen.

Former Sri Lankan president and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was instrumental in establishing the Rajapaksa dynasty. After becoming president in 2005, he ruled with an iron fist for a decade, attacking civil liberties, expanding presidential powers (including abolishing term limits) and making bad deal after bad deal with China. Throughout this process, he kept his family close, with his younger brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa holding the defense portfolio.

In 2015, Mahinda Rajapaksa narrowly lost the presidential election, and the Rajapaksas were briefly driven from power. During that time, parliament restored the presidential term limit, ruling out another Mahinda Rajapaksa presidency. Yet the family quickly devised a plan to restore their dynasty: Gotabaya Rajapaksa would renounce his US citizenship and run for president.

Illustration: Mountain People

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was well-positioned to win. After all, he had been secretary of defense in 2009 when Mahinda Rajapaksa ordered the final military offensive against the Tamil Tiger rebels, bringing a brutal 26-year civil war to a decisive end. With that, the Rajapaksa brothers emerged as heroes among Sri Lanka’s Sinhalese majority.

To be sure, the final offensive killed as many as 40,000 civilians and sparked international accusations of war crimes. The UN described it as a “grave assault on the entire regime of international law.”

Sri Lankan Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka, then chief of the defense staff, said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered the summary execution of surrendering rebel leaders. In California, where he was previously domiciled, Gotabaya Rajapaksa faces civil charges over alleged war crimes.

However, the Rajapaksa brothers simply presented themselves as hardheaded custodians of Sinhalese interests. Thanks largely to his ethno-nationalist credentials, Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the 2019 election — at which point he immediately appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa as his prime minister. Mahinda Rajapaksa then appointed his two sons, his other two brothers and a nephew as ministers or to other government positions.

The same year, 277 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in bombings carried out by Islamist extremists on Easter Sunday. The attack highlighted tensions that had been simmering since 2009.

Although the military offensive marginalized the Hindu-majority Tamils, the war’s end sowed the seeds of religious conflict between the Buddhist-majority Sinhalese and Sri Lanka’s Muslims, who constitute one-tenth of the country’s population. The Easter Sunday terrorist bombings provided new ammunition for the Rajapaksas to whip up Sinhalese nationalism.

Beyond deepening ethnic and religious fault lines, Gotabaya Rajapaksa followed his brother in establishing an imperial presidency, exemplified by the passage in 2020 of a constitutional amendment expanding the president’s power to dissolve the legislature. He helped to push Sri Lanka further into the economic death spiral that his brother had helped create, not least through his dealings with China.

During Mahinda Rajapaksa’s rule, as China shielded the Rajapaksas from war-crime charges at the UN, it won major infrastructure contracts in Sri Lanka and became the country’s leading lender. Debt to China piled up, incurred largely over the construction of monuments to the Rajapaksa dynasty in the family’s home district of Hambantota.

Examples include “the world’s emptiest” airport, a cricket stadium with more seats than the district capital’s population, and a US$1.4 billion seaport that remained largely idle until it was signed away to China in 2017 on a 99-year lease. The most extravagant China-backed project is the US$13 billion “Port City,” which is being built on land reclaimed from the sea close to the center of the capital, Colombo.

China’s modus operandi is to cut deals with leaders like the Rajapaksas and exploit their countries’ vulnerabilities to gain a strategic foothold. China’s larger aims in Sri Lanka were suggested in 2014, when two Chinese submarines made separate unannounced visits to Colombo, docking at a newly built container terminal owned largely by Chinese state companies.

Beijing gained leverage over a country located near some of the world’s most important shipping lanes, and Sri Lanka became increasingly mired in debt, including “hidden debt” to China from loans whose public disclosure was prohibited by their terms.

Hubris prevented the Rajapaksas from recognizing the looming crisis. On the contrary, they enacted a sweeping tax cut in 2019 that wiped out one-third of the country’s tax revenues. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, crushing the tourism and garment industries — Sri Lanka’s two main foreign-exchange earners.

The war in Ukraine then triggered soaring international energy and food prices, helping to drain Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves, creating fuel, food, medicine and electricity shortages. It was the final straw for many Sri Lankans, who took to the streets in droves.

On May 9, Mahinda Rajapaksa reluctantly resigned from his post as prime minister, in an effort to appease protesters, but protests continued to rage, culminating in the storming of the seaside presidential palace by demonstrators. Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled minutes earlier before conveying his decision to resign.

Within Sri Lanka, photographs of protesters lounging on the president’s bed and cooking in his backyard have become a symbol of people’s power. They should also serve as a warning to political dynasties elsewhere in the world, from Asia to Latin America. When a family dominates a government or party, accountability tends to suffer, often leading to catastrophe. This can cause even the most entrenched dynasty to fall — and swiftly.

There is also a lesson for other heavily indebted countries. Unless they take action to make their debts sustainable, they could quickly be overwhelmed by crisis.

As for Sri Lanka, its next leaders will have to address shortages of basic necessities, rebuild a wrecked economy, re-establish the rule of law and hold responsible those who caused the current disaster. In a country where politics is a blood sport, one should not underestimate the challenge of overcoming the Rajapaksas’ corrosive legacy.

Brahma Chellaney is a professor of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Center for Policy Research and a fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin.

Copyright: Project Syndicate