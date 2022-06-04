In English, duanwujie (端午節) is rendered as “Dragon Boat Festival,” a holiday featuring racing in decorated boats. This is what English textbooks and Chinese-English dictionaries say, while Internet searches also give similar answers.
The term Dragon Boat Festival is in the world’s two major dictionaries: Merriam-Webster and the Oxford English Dictionary, while it is recognized by Encyclopaedia Britannica and Wikipedia.
In the past few years, some began calling for a direct transliteration, “Duanwu Festival,” according to its pronunciation in Mandarin.
However, “Duanwu Festival” is used only about once in every 50 references, demonstrating that it is not widely recognized.
The third edition of the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the largest of its kind for US English, defines Dragon Boat Festival as “a Chinese festival held just before the summer solstice that has as its chief event a race among long narrow boats resembling dragons.”
The Oxford English Dictionary, seen globally as an authority on the language, includes an entry on Chinese dragon boats, and has Dragon Boat Festival under that listing.
Dragon Boat Festival is associated with traditional customs — primarily the boat races and eating zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice dumplings), but also bathing in herbal concoctions, hanging wormwood and calamus, and drinking realgar wine.
The most attractive feature about the festival in the West is the dragon boat racing. The races have become a sensation in many countries and it has its own world championships.
Zongzi does not have the same level of popularity in the Western world. When it is translated into English, it is usually as a vague and indirect expression, rice dumpling, sticky rice dumpling or Chinese tamale, likening it to a Mexican food.
Compared with jiaozi (餃子, dumpling) and baozi (包子, steamed buns), which are in the Oxford English Dictionary as “loan words,” the transliteration of zongzi still has a long way to go.
Dragon Boat Festival is a distinctive traditional celebration. The holiday has even been listed by UNESCO as an element on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Following the inclusion of the Dragon Boat Festival and “dragon boat” in leading English dictionaries, the next step should be to market zongzi so the world can learn about and fall in love with the delicacy.
Zongzi, once it becomes widely recognized in other cultures as a delicious treat, would surely find its way into authoritative English dictionaries as a loan word.
As the Chinese proverb goes, “when conditions are ripe, success will come naturally.”
Hugo Tseng is an associate professor and former chair of Soochow University’s English language and literature department.
Translated by Eddy Chang
Vietnam or other ASEAN states, and India could become the next manufacturing hubs of Taiwanese firms over the next one to two decades, especially after Apple Inc reportedly told its major contract manufacturers to boost capacity outside China to avert risks of production disruptions. Apple is a key client of many Taiwanese manufacturers, which assemble iPhones, iPads, MacBook laptops and airPods in China or supply components for those gadgets. Some of Apple’s suppliers and manufacturing partners had to suspend production this month to comply with China’s “zero COVID” policy and strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus in Shanghai.
When someone like Boris Bondarev, a Russian counselor to the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, slams the door on his employer, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on his home country, it is only natural to wonder if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s system is showing cracks three months into the dictator’s disgraceful Ukraine adventure. The answer, however, is “not really.” Despite the relative failure of the invasion so far, prominent defectors are remarkably few in number. The Russian establishment is not about to implode. For most of the Putin-era breed of establishment figure, carrying on has more upside than defecting. Bondarev, a
A key difference between Taiwan’s democracy and the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) autocracy is how they handle issues of church and state. In Taiwan, the two are separate and citizens are free to practice any religion. China is totally different. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sees religion as a threat to the state. Hong Kong’s 90 year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) was arrested this month under Hong Kong’s National Security Law. Zen is an outspoken retired Catholic bishop, and the CCP, which wants to control the naming of Catholic bishops, is sending a message. In Xinjiang, Muslim Uighurs are the target.
The US Department of State on May 5 published a new version of the “US Relations with Taiwan” fact sheet on its Web site. The updated version expunged several statements from the former text which dates back to Aug. 31, 2018. The deleted passages were that the US “acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and that the US “does not support Taiwan independence.” In their place, the text now reads: “The United States has a longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint