The Hong Kong chief executive election is scheduled for May 8, with incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) having announced that she would not seek re-election. While former chief executive Leung Chun-ying (梁振英), who is vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has been reluctant to join the race, former chief secretary for administration John Lee (李家超) announced his bid early this month.
In Hong Kong’s administrative system, the chief secretary for administration, the financial secretary and the secretary for justice serve directly under the chief executive. Among the three, the most important post is the chief secretary, who is often seen as the “second-in-command,” and former chief secretaries have been strong candidates for the chief executive office.
However, after taking his post in June last year, Lee resigned early this month to run in the election, meaning he is inexperienced, as he only briefly served in the position.
Lee, who worked in Hong Kong’s police system for years, is a former secretary for security. When anti-government protests broke out in 2019 during his term, he was accused of tolerating police violence against protesters and has been banned from entering the US due to his handling of the protests.
Surprisingly, his political career has been skyrocketing, showing that his crackdown on protesters was recognized by Chinese leaders. His promotion to the post of chief secretary serves as proof of this.
Still, his impending promotion to chief executive came much sooner than expected. Obviously, Beijing is impatient with Lam’s inability to handle the protests and to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
A kind of “pendulum effect” of swinging between tension and relaxation can be seen in China’s handling of separatist or mass movements.
Xinjiang serves as a good example. Like Hong Kong, it has also been in the international media in the past few years over human rights issues. After conflicts broke out between Han and Uighur communities in 2009, Zhang Chunxian (張春賢), who advocated for a soft approach, was appointed to handle the matter.
However, continuing “terrorist” activity led to Zhang being replaced by Chen Quanguo (陳全國), who had advocated for a hard approach in Tibet. After Chen clamped down on “extremism” in Xinjiang, he was replaced late last year by Ma Xingrui (馬興瑞), who advocated for economic development.
During Leung’s term as chief executive, mass protests began in 2014 as part of the Umbrella movement. In 2017, Lam took the post as the first female chief executive, which Beijing saw as a move to pacify opposition in Hong Kong with “soft power.”
Unexpectedly, even larger protests took place, forcing Chinese leaders to switch to a harder approach.
Beijing’s implementation of Hong Kong’s National Security Law and amendments to the handling of chief executive and Legislative Council elections served as warning signs to Lam. Clearly, Beijing was not satisfied with her and finally decided to appoint Lee to run in the small-circle election.
Under Hong Kong’s new electoral system, all candidates must first be nominated, which would largely be handled by China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, meaning Lee would undoubtedly become Hong Kong’s next chief executive.
He would surely carry out the Chinese leadership’s will, and try to accelerate the “mainlandization” of Hong Kong through tough measures.
Yang Chung-hsin is a civil servant.
Translated by Eddy Chang
Having loudly trumpeted the supposed superiority of China’s harsh lockdown measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) stubborn refusal to abandon his failed “zero COVID” policy is pushing Chinese society over the edge, which might have ramifications for Taiwan. Information filtering out of Shanghai via social media has painted a picture of a dystopian hellscape. Banned from leaving their homes for more than a week and running out of food, footage is circulating on social media of desperate Shanghai residents howling into the night from their high-rise condominiums. The primeval screams of anguish pierce the night
The controversy over the unfortunate, but avoidable incident at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport involving Hong Kong actor Wong He (王喜), an inbound passenger from the UK who had a nosebleed during a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test, highlighted many aspects of pandemic management. Undoubtedly, mandatory tests at the airport prescribed by the Central Epidemic Command Center should be followed, but no medical process should involve a level of force such that the person bleeds. The gentle sample-taking procedure does not warrant shoving a long stick deep inside the nasal passageway in an intimidating, unprofessional way. The health worker was
On Wednesday last week, International Air Transport Association (IATA) director-general Willie Walsh told an online news conference that Hong Kong is no longer an international flight hub due to the government’s restrictions on inbound flights and its requirements for passenger quarantine. “It’s effectively off the map now, and I think it’s going to be difficult for Hong Kong to recover,” Walsh said. “It’s going to lag significantly behind the recovery that we’re seeing elsewhere and has led to a tough time for all airlines operating there.” Walsh’s remarks were undoubtedly a warning sign to Cathay Pacific Airways, which is based in Hong
Relations between Taiwan and Poland are on an upward trajectory. Since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, we have witnessed the close cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Polish institutions aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief efforts for Ukrainian people affected by the war. Additionally, the recent inauguration of the Taiwan-Poland Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association, led by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), is an important step toward further institutionalization of relations between Taipei and Warsaw. Consequently, these recent positive developments provide an opportunity to identify obstacles that still hinder bilateral ties and explore new avenues for Taiwanese-Polish