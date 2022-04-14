EDITORIAL: Ko cannot hide ‘emperor complex’

On Sunday, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), wrote on Facebook that his party was committed to creating a fresh political culture, but that its lack of experience had led to some improper behavior.

The improper behavior in question was a remark he had made during a meeting of the party’s central review committee on Friday last week about Lin Shu-hui (林恕暉), who was chairing the committee. After Lin had recommended withdrawing the nomination of the TPP’s Miaoli County councilor candidate due to concerns over procedural irregularities, Ko shot back: “Whose dog is that? Get it under control.”

Lin also heads the office of TPP Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶), who called on Ko to apologize, which he did, albeit reluctantly and without mentioning Lin by name.

The incident raises several questions, and despite Ko’s attempt in his “apology” to attribute blame to his party’s “lack of experience,” the blame lies firmly at his own feet.

First, there is his choice of word in referring to Lin as a dog. The dog in his remark was not a reference to the lovable or loyal pet or the intelligent “best friend” of humankind; it was clearly a word of contempt, in the way that one would refer to a “mutt” or a “cur.” Neither was it the first time Ko had used this word in referring to people.

As an expression of contempt, or dismissal of Lin’s worth, it betrayed a certain presumption of his own superiority, a worrying suggestion of an “emperor complex.”

This complex was also evident in his handling of the point of order. It appears that Ko was uninterested in the committee’s concerns over serious procedural flaws in the nomination, as if only his opinion on the matter counts.

There have been comments that the TPP is popular because it basks in the light Ko’s personal political star casts upon it. Perhaps Ko has let this go to his head.

According to a report in Chinese-language media, Ko was displeased about how Lai and other senior party figures had forced him into making the public apology, saying that this has never happened to the chairpersons of other political parties. He said he often used unsavory language when criticizing people, but that the latest incident had been leaked to the media, manipulated politically and blown out of proportion. He added that if he pretended to be a saint, he would be nothing but an effigy, not a real person.

In other words, he was saying: “Take me as I am, warts and all.”

There is something to be said for this sentiment, but the conversation cannot stop there: People also have to think about whether those particular warts are desirable to have around.

It is also politically naive. It might work for a populist, but it would not work for long.

While Ko was complaining about the unfairness of the situation, he was taking up time that could have been better spent dealing with the matter at hand. His dismissive, derisive comment about Lin cannot be seen as an isolated incident, it should be interpreted as an indication of Ko’s consistent approach, of his mindset revealed in an unguarded moment, especially given the insincerity of his apology and how it showed he does not really understand what he did wrong. It betrays his emperor complex.

Taiwan could certainly benefit from the creation of a fresh political culture. However, is Ko really the person to lead the TPP in its mission to achieve this?

TPP members and supporters need to decide whether it is time for them to part ways with their founding chairman. After all, you cannot teach an old dog new tricks.