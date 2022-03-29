War wipes away illusions on China

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be discussed in Taiwan long after it ends because success or failure in war is not only about lives, but also about how Taiwanese interpret history, educate the next generation and shape their cultural identities.

The shadow of empire is everywhere, and it looms over Taiwan like small dark clouds in a sunny sky.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to make his mark in history by restoring the glory of the Russian Empire as it stood for three centuries. Media such as the Liberty Times [the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper] have discussed how dictators inevitably gravitate toward imperial aggression, and how capitulationism might still exist today.

On the other hand, the dreams of great-power glory that some people cling to, plus the preponderance of Chinese-made palace dramas and cultural programs on Taiwanese television, make it easy for them to be lured into identifying with empire.

The Ming and Qing dynasties — or even going as far back as the Han and Tang — were all empires. The education that some Taiwanese received aimed to instill in them the ideas of these empires, including their territories and culture, as if all Taiwanese belonged to the same country — China — only with a different dynastic title.

Over the past four centuries, Taiwan’s indigenous people and immigrants from continental China alike have been exploited and treated unequally by successive empires.

If Taiwanese continue to unconsciously praise the emperors of a supposed golden age and the glorious military achievements of their generals, the population would forget the ordinary people who lost their lives and property to war.

One thing that has changed for the better is that high-school history textbooks no longer feed students such illusions.

I am optimistic that 20 years from now Taiwan’s identity could reflect who its people really are. Until that day comes, Taiwan must walk the straight and narrow path and think about how to make its history known to the world, including the citizens of China.

The war between Ukrainian and Russia could also affect the illusory notion of” Greater China.” It could shape and identify who Taiwanese are, what they choose to do with their lives, and confirm that Taiwan is a small, yet beautiful and glorious island nation.

Huang Chin-lun is an oncologist.

Translated by Julian Clegg