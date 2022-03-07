EDITORIAL: Fix the nation’s power grid

A nationwide blackout on Thursday left 5.49 million households and businesses, mostly in the south, without power. Although the outage caused serious damage to companies in industrial parks in Kaohsiung and Tainan — ranging from electronics manufacturers and steel producers to petrochemical firms, as well as the agricultural and fishing sectors in Pingtung County — crucial semiconductor and information technology sectors were largely unaffected, as they are either in science parks in northern or central Taiwan or have their own power generation systems.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) and Taiwan Power’s (Taipower) management apologized for the incident, which they attributed to human error.

However, the latest incident — the third massive blackout in two years and the most serious since 2017 — has again heightened concerns over the government’s pledge to provide a stable electricity supply, putting the nation’s target for achieving higher domestic investment at risk.

The mishandling of switches at Kaohsiung’s Hsinta Power Plant (興達電廠) on Thursday during its annual maintenance caused the generators to trip, which in turn tripped circuit breakers at Tainan’s Longqi Extra High Voltage Substation (龍崎超高壓變電所) in Tainan, eventually causing several power plants in the south to shut down, cutting out one-third of the nation’s electricity supply.

Nationwide blackouts seem to have become routine in the past few years, resulting in unnecessary losses for households and businesses. The previous massive outage was on Aug. 15, 2017, affecting 5.92 million households, and major blackouts on May 13 and May 17 last year caused 4.15 million and 1 million users to lose power respectively. Unlike outages caused by typhoons, heavy rains or earthquakes, almost all major blackouts in the past few years stemmed from operational negligence.

Last week’s incident appeared to be an equipment malfunction at first glance, but an initial Taipower investigation found that plant personnel failed to follow standard operating procedures for maintenance and repairs. With negligence playing a major role in outages, it is clear that Taipower is in crisis, with problems ranging from corporate culture to management, equipment maintenance and power grid construction.

The outages should not have happened. The government should hold those culpable to account, and seriously review the nation’s grid stability and the resilience of its key power infrastructure. The safety management and maintenance of power plants, and the design and stability of power grids, are crucial to the government’s goal of transforming Taiwan’s electricity supply by 2025.

The government has in the past few years allocated many resources and put great effort into the development of new energy sources, such as offshore wind farms and solar power plants. The reality is that existing power plants and substations are aging, and they urgently need to be upgraded or renewed, but those projects have encountered repeated delays during construction for either regulatory or environmental reasons, which explains why people have rising concerns about the nation’s electricity supply.

Taiwan’s network of power transmission and distribution facilities is vulnerable. Some experts have suggested creating smart and regional power grids to diversify risk and limit the effects of a malfunction, rather than using a centralized system, relying on a few big power plants. If human error is inevitable, then the nation’s power grid has to be more resilient.