Ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian troops have invaded Ukraine. Tanks and missiles have been ravaging the country. They also destroyed the 21st century’s illusion of peace.
It was not only an attack against Ukraine, but also a severe attack against democratic countries as a whole. Not only is it a challenge to Ukrainians, but it is also a critical challenge to the unity and solidarity of all democratic countries against military aggression.
Would humankind ever learn from history after countless wars? Would we be united and committed to fight for the universal core values we embrace — freedom, democracy, human dignity and the right to self-determination?
The World Federation of Taiwanese Associations and all undersigned overseas Taiwanese associations jointly declare:
We strongly support Ukrainians who are fighting for their freedom and dignity.
We condemn the Russian government led by Putin for launching the war.
We also call on all peoples around the world who share universal values to stand up for Ukrainians defending their right to self-determination.
Moreover, we call upon all political leaders of free, democratic countries to take on their responsibilities entrusted by the people — not only to actively support Ukraine, but also take this invasion as a warning.
Living in peaceful and secure societies, we have forgotten that freedom and democracy are not for free. Appeasement policies have blinded us to the brutal facts that human rights are being abused by authoritarian regimes in many places around the world.
Yet, we must clearly realize that peace will not last, as long as there are still people in the world being systematically oppressed and abused.
When we are regretting that many sanctions have come too late to prevent this war, let us make sure that we are not hesitating to act now.
Do not let people suffer and wait alone in deep despair. Do not let the next war continue to approach without sufficient deterrence.
During the 228 Massacre in 1947, Chinese occupation forces murdered thousands of innocent Taiwanese. The world did not listen to them at that time. This date became a deep wound in Taiwanese history.
On Monday, the 75th anniversary of the massacre, we dedicate our thoughts and prayers to the Ukrainian people and to all other peoples who are fighting against invasion and dictatorship.
The physical distance between us might be long, but the shared values we believe in will connect and bring us together closely.
World Federation of Taiwanese Associations
Formosan Association for Public Affairs
Dr Wang Kang-lu Memorial Foundation
Scotland Taiwanese Association
Taiwan Association in Sweden
World Arts & Multi-Culture Inc
Taiwanese-Canadian Association
World United Formosans for Independence Canada Chapter
Taiwanese Association of Australia Melbourne Chapter
All Japan Taiwanese Union
Association Formose en France
Taiwan Association in the United Kingdom
Taiwan Verein in Deutschland eV, Bezirk Berlin
Vereinigung der Taiwanesen in Osterreich
Taiwanese Association in Japan
Taiwan Friendship Association of Queensland
European Federation of Taiwanese Associations
Friends of Taiwan State Building Party in Kanto, Japan
Taiwanese Women’s Association in Japan
World United Formosans for Independence in Japan
Kyushu Taiwan-Japan Cultural Exchange
IYUKAI Friends Association of Taiwan Heart in Japan
Taiwanese Association in Iwate
Japan-Taiwan Medical Union
Health and Happiness Association in Japan
North Japan Taiwanese Dentist Union
Asociacion de Taiwan en Costa Rica
Taiwanese Association of America
Association de Taiwan en Argentina
North America Taiwanese Professors’ Association
World Taiwanese Congress
North America Taiwanese Women’s Association
World United Formosans for Independence in the US
Asociacion Cultural de Taiwan en Paraguay
