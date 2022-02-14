‘Lunar’ or ‘Chinese’? The power of words

By Chang Jim-way 張經偉





During the Lunar New Year holiday, social media users were engaging in a heated debate over whether to use the phrase “Chinese New Year” or “Lunar New Year” to refer to the festival.

The issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty is at the heart of this issue, and it has me thinking about why the US’ founders never had an issue with calling the language they speak “English.” The underlying reason could be a prevailing belief in kotodama.

The Japanese word kotodama derives from koto, meaning “speech” or “word,” and tama, meaning “spirit” or “soul.” It can be roughly translated as “word spirit,” and refers to the belief that words contain spiritual power.

Kotodama is the belief that positive words hold positive power, while negative words hold negative power.

These two powers can influence a person’s environment, circumstances and well-being, meaning that if someone curses someone and wishes them death, that person might actually die.

This is why Taiwanese tend to avoid saying the Chinese word for “death.” Another example is an avoidance of the number four, whether said aloud or written.

Since the number four in Mandarin sounds similar to the Chinese word for “death,” many buildings — especially hospitals — skip the fourth floor, going right to the fifth.

The debate about the name of the Lunar New Year festival is also deeply rooted in kotodama. Taiwanese might be afraid that if they keep calling something “Chinese,” then they could become Chinese as well.

Dropping the word “Chinese” is a wishful act by Taiwan to protect its sovereign identity.

This leads to the question of how much power spoken words can carry. Although Taiwan’s official name has “China” in it — the “Republic of China” — annexation has so far been kept at bay because of the nation’s military alliance with the US and Japan.

Poet Chiu Feng-chia (丘逢甲), among others, founded the Republic of Formosa (臺灣民主國) in 1895, but having failed to garner international support and recognition, the republic that was meant to resist the transfer of power to Japan soon fell apart.

There are evidently many more elements involved in defending one’s sovereignty than just kotodama.

Still, the atheistic left-wing intelligentsia does not want to discard the kotodama idea, but bolster their superstition for language and words.

Similarly, Western baizuo — white liberal leftists — whose ideology gave birth to the term “political correctness,” also believe that when certain “incorrect” terms leave people’s mouths, disasters are unleashed.

When kotodama meets political correctness, it becomes a potent hybrid. For example, homeless people are called “street friends” in Mandarin.

While there is only one “He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named” in the world of Harry Potter, society today has far too many taboo words.

Nevertheless, I believe in the wisdom of our ancestors. As kotodama is passed from one generation to the next, we must learn a thing or two from it.

Kotodama is merely looking after the interests of the speaker. In private, I let off steam by cursing the person that I hate, and in public I use the neutral expression “street friends” to feel good about myself.

What someone calls the Lunar New Year holiday is up to them. People can keep debating, but they should know that it is a matter of preference, not an epic battle over good and evil, like when Gandalf and Saruman clash in the Lord of the Rings.

Chang Jim-way is a junior-high school teacher.

Translated by Rita Wang