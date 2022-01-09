Nation should be leading in tech

By Li Kuan-long 李坤隆





Taiwan’s software industry has a gross production of NT$600 billion (US$21.67 billion) with a workforce of 260,000. This compares with the NT$2.7 trillion hardware manufacturing industry and its economies of scale advantages, with a 420,000-strong workforce, government data show.

The government is turning its focus toward helping the software industry expand into trillion-dollar territory by 2030, to facilitate the development of the digital economy.

The Cabinet has announced plans to establish a ministry of digital development by the second quarter of this year.

This development blueprint is exciting, especially given the emergence of the “metaverse.” If the sector can be arranged to meet this challenge, it will stimulate other industries, and increase economies of scale.

However, the government needs to find experts who are also experienced managers, and not just parachute in retired officials with promises of a cushy retirement. Leaving behind this hackneyed way of operating would be a truly positive development.

Taiwan’s Internet development has for many years been under the control of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, a deeply unsatisfactory arrangement. A lack of expertise has meant that certain suppliers have been able to take advantage of the tech boom to the detriment of the Internet users.

With this new start, hopefully experts can be brought in to allow the government to regain control of the situation.

I have high hopes for the new ministry. After all, Taiwan has the potential to shine in this area and to compete at the highest level internationally, and to introduce innovations to the industry.

Li Kuan-long is a lecturer at Cheng Shiu University’s Center for General Education.

Translated by Michelle Mitchell