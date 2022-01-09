Taiwan’s software industry has a gross production of NT$600 billion (US$21.67 billion) with a workforce of 260,000. This compares with the NT$2.7 trillion hardware manufacturing industry and its economies of scale advantages, with a 420,000-strong workforce, government data show.
The government is turning its focus toward helping the software industry expand into trillion-dollar territory by 2030, to facilitate the development of the digital economy.
The Cabinet has announced plans to establish a ministry of digital development by the second quarter of this year.
This development blueprint is exciting, especially given the emergence of the “metaverse.” If the sector can be arranged to meet this challenge, it will stimulate other industries, and increase economies of scale.
However, the government needs to find experts who are also experienced managers, and not just parachute in retired officials with promises of a cushy retirement. Leaving behind this hackneyed way of operating would be a truly positive development.
Taiwan’s Internet development has for many years been under the control of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, a deeply unsatisfactory arrangement. A lack of expertise has meant that certain suppliers have been able to take advantage of the tech boom to the detriment of the Internet users.
With this new start, hopefully experts can be brought in to allow the government to regain control of the situation.
I have high hopes for the new ministry. After all, Taiwan has the potential to shine in this area and to compete at the highest level internationally, and to introduce innovations to the industry.
Li Kuan-long is a lecturer at Cheng Shiu University’s Center for General Education.
Translated by Michelle Mitchell
Hot on the heels of a statement of US congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, US President Joe Biden on Monday last week signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, which recommends that the US Department of Defense invites Taiwan to this year’s Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. The act also calls on the department to assist Taiwan in bolstering its self-defense capability. Started in 1977 and held every two years, RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise and is administered by US forces based at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Since 2012, more than 20 nations
I have been struck by recent moves out of Tokyo, particularly as they relate to Taiwan. It appears that Japan has decided to be more forthcoming about its support for Taiwan’s separate status, bringing it closer to Washington’s current stance — especially as regards the defense of the island. This comes after many years when the Japanese seemed constrained by Beijing’s rigid conception of the problem, which has sought to trap Tokyo in early post-World War II concepts. Yet today relations between Tokyo and Taipei seem to be flourishing. I note that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently made
When the young farmhand returned to his village in Myanmar, he found the still-smoldering corpses in a circle in a burned-out hut, some with their limbs tied. The Myanmar military had stormed Done Taw at 11am on Dec. 7, with about 50 soldiers hunting people on foot, he said. The farmhand and other villagers fled to the forest and fields, but 10 were captured and killed, including five teenagers, one who was only 14, he said. A photo taken by his friend shows the charred remains of a victim lying face down, holding his head up, suggesting he was burned alive. “I
State-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp on Monday announced that it had purchased a shipment of 20,000 bottles of Lithuanian-produced dark rum. Originally destined for China, Beijing blocked the consignment as part of its campaign to punish Lithuania for allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital, Vilnius, on Nov. 18 last year. Beijing had already retaliated by recalling its ambassador to Lithuania, downgrading diplomatic ties with the country, ordering Chinese businesses to enforce an embargo on Lithuanian goods, and threatening multinational corporations to do the same or risk being locked out of the Chinese market. Lithuania last