Novice teachers are being exploited

By Hsu Yu-fang 許又方





A former student of mine working as a substitute teacher at an elementary school told me that, having passed his teacher’s qualification assessment and received his teacher’s certificate, he is still required to do practical education.

I asked him why this was necessary after completing more than three years of actual teaching experience.

According to regulations, a rookie teacher who has passed the teacher’s qualification examination must complete six months of practical education.

Although the Ministry of Education amended the Teacher Education Act (師資培育法) in 2017 to exempt those with a teaching qualification from the six months’ practical education if they teach for two years overseas or in a remote area, this did not apply to my student.

High schools and elementary schools are reluctant to hire full-time teachers to fill vacancies, and do not necessarily need to hire fully qualified substitute teachers, as they can instead look for those who have not yet passed their teacher qualification assessment.

By employing people like this, schools can avoid having to provide the benefits that qualified teachers are entitled to, and do not have to pay them during the winter vacation. This is exploitation.

The education authorities have been taking advantage of novice teachers for too long. Failure to remedy the situation soon would be nothing but administrative laziness.

Hsu Yu-fang is a professor of Chinese literature at National Dong Hwa University.

Translated by Paul Cooper