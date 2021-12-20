A large trade surplus, ample liquidity, strong capital inflows and low interest rates continue to boost property prices in Taiwan this year, prompting the central bank last week to announce a new round of selective credit controls on local banks. The action was unsurprising, as mortgages still make up most bank lending and speculative transactions have been reported in several cities.
At its quarterly board meeting on Thursday, the central bank amended the Regulations Governing the Extension of Mortgage Loans by Financial Institutions (中央銀行對金融機構辦理不動產抵押貸款業務規定), effective from Friday, to create stricter loan-to-value (LTV) limits on property purchases. Those measures include lowering the LTV ratio on mortgages for a third home or luxury housing to 40 percent, land loans to 50 percent and loans for unsold new housing to 40 percent, while capping the LTV ratio on mortgages for idle land in industrial districts at 40 percent.
The central bank has implemented selective credit control measures three times since December last year to curb property and land hoarding. A fourth round shows that such measures remain the go-to tool for monetary policymakers, rather than aggressive policy tightening, to contain real-estate prices as the bank aims to slowly cool down an overheated property sector.
Together with other actions implemented by ministries over the past year — such as an actual-price registration system for all property transactions, an amendment to integrated house and land transaction income taxes, higher tax rates on the sales of properties within five years of purchase and stricter requirements on presale project transfers — these moves clearly show policymakers’ intention to discourage speculative transactions through a concerted effort.
Nonetheless, as the average mortgage burden ratio of Taiwanese households exceeds 30 percent and the odds of the central bank raising interest rates in the second half of next year are high, borrowers — especially young first-home buyers and those who are highly leveraged — need to prepare for an increase in payments after the grace period.
Moves to lower LTV ratios would increase pressure on most investors, but would not affect those with deep pockets, especially construction firms and land developers. As long as the interest rate remains relatively low, decreasing LTV ratios would hardly place any pressure on them. However, the government’s actions are a warning to the real-estate market and suggest that it wants to reduce the risk of a self-reinforcing cycle of price increases, which would affect housing affordability and could force conservative builders to slow their pace of purchasing and developing land, as they would wait for any other new policies in the pipeline.
The housing market is cyclical, and there is clear upward momentum in prices and transaction volumes, given positive forecasts by a number of banks and real-estate agencies.
The government has the tough job of promoting sound development of the real-estate market in the medium-to-long term, while ensuring that housing prices remain affordable and not run ahead of economic fundamentals. It does not want its cooling measures to hurt genuine buyers looking for a place to live, especially first-time home buyers.
The Chinese government has often rebuked the US-led international community for trying to play the “Taiwan card.” However, ever since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was elected in 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) regime has constantly exploited the “Taiwan card” for its own ends, playing it all around the world. Cross-strait relations have always been part of US-China relations, which today have turned confrontational, with no sign of change in the foreseeable future. The “Taiwan card” existed long before the China-US confrontation emerged, but it was hidden from view because the Chinese leaders at the time constrained themselves to varying degrees,
The Straits Forum, the largest non-political platform between Taiwan and China, took place in China’s Fujian Province on Sunday last week. Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) hosted the event, at which Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) gave a prerecorded video speech. Days before the forum, on Thursday last week, Nicaragua announced that it had severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Although many Taiwanese are unfamiliar with the Central American country, and even fewer have visited it, the breakup led to many feeling even more disgusted by China’s sustained diplomatic pressure. China was certainly the main
A paradise for children? Formosa means beautiful. I have also fallen in love with Taiwan’s stunning beauty just as Portuguese sailors did several centuries ago, but today I want to raise a sensitive question about this beautiful island. Is Taiwan a paradise for children? My name is Badruzzaman, from Bangladesh. I am studying in Taiwan as a doctoral student in molecular medicine, jointly supported by the National Health Research Institutes and National Central University. My wife is a faculty member at a public university in Bangladesh. We have a 23-month-old baby. My wife has been accepted as a doctoral student in National
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) on Monday called on the military to alter insignia containing the outdated Republic of China (ROC) “begonia” map used by some of its branches. The proposal to change the insignia is the latest move by the DPP to “desinicize” Taiwan, after it renamed the nation’s postal service, redesigned the cover of the passport and the imagery on China Airlines aircraft, reduced content about China’s history in national curricula and renamed overseas representative offices. With polls showing that Taiwanese overwhelmingly identify as “Taiwanese” and not “Chinese,” there is nothing wrong with these changes in principle,