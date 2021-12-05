Douglas Hsu’s Stockholm syndrome

By Hung Yu-jui 洪昱睿





Despite its investments in China, Far Eastern Group has been blacklisted by Beijing as a “pro-Taiwanese independence enterprise.”

The Chinese government has taken measures against the company, including conducting law enforcement inspections in multiple provinces and cities, issuing hefty fines and seeking recovery of taxes.

Far Eastern Group chairman Douglas Hsu (徐旭東) has styled himself as “a senior industrialist,” but after reading what he wrote in the media, it is hard to feel anything but disappointment and regret.

Hsu has been speaking out against recent happenings in Taiwanese politics and society, lambasting the government for focusing on referendums and elections while neglecting economic policies and industrial planning. This is not based on facts, and is a distortion of the truth.

As Taiwan is a democratic country, referendums and elections are part of the system, not to mention that elections and many questions in the referendums are closely tied to economic development.

Although the global economy has suffered a severe shock since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Taiwan seems to be one of the few nations whose economic growth has remained positive. How is this in any way “neglecting the economy”?

Hsu said that Taiwan is “against China through and through,” but he is barking up the wrong tree. Taiwan has always been the abused and oppressed party in its relationship with China. Taiwanese do not hate China, as long as it stops “flexing its muscles” and forcing Taiwanese to become “Chinese,” and gives up its “unified front” activities.

Taiwanese do not have the will or desire to be at odds with China on every issue. A peaceful and collaborative economic relationship is not impossible.

While Hsu has been saying that Taiwanese should not “let ideology take precedence,” he has also said that “he has always opposed Taiwanese independence,” supported the so-called “1992 consensus” and, “like the US and the international community,” supported the “one China” principle.

How is any part of this not ideology when this is a blatant contradiction and a slap in the face? His anti-independence stance and support of the non-existent “1992 consensus” are his personal opinions, but since when have the US and the international community followed the “one China” principle? He should be happy that the US is at least following its “one China” policy.

So far, the government has not moved against businesses investing in China. Now that Beijing has fined Hsu for misconduct, not only did he not turn to himself or show great leadership in crisis management, he is turning around to bite the hand that feeds him, the country that has nourished him and provided him with every opportunity along the way.

For someone who is kicking his benefactor in the teeth, it seems that Hsu has a bad case of Stockholm syndrome.

Hung Yu-jui is a Japanese teacher and translator.

Translated by Rita Wang