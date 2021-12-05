Despite its investments in China, Far Eastern Group has been blacklisted by Beijing as a “pro-Taiwanese independence enterprise.”
The Chinese government has taken measures against the company, including conducting law enforcement inspections in multiple provinces and cities, issuing hefty fines and seeking recovery of taxes.
Far Eastern Group chairman Douglas Hsu (徐旭東) has styled himself as “a senior industrialist,” but after reading what he wrote in the media, it is hard to feel anything but disappointment and regret.
Hsu has been speaking out against recent happenings in Taiwanese politics and society, lambasting the government for focusing on referendums and elections while neglecting economic policies and industrial planning. This is not based on facts, and is a distortion of the truth.
As Taiwan is a democratic country, referendums and elections are part of the system, not to mention that elections and many questions in the referendums are closely tied to economic development.
Although the global economy has suffered a severe shock since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Taiwan seems to be one of the few nations whose economic growth has remained positive. How is this in any way “neglecting the economy”?
Hsu said that Taiwan is “against China through and through,” but he is barking up the wrong tree. Taiwan has always been the abused and oppressed party in its relationship with China. Taiwanese do not hate China, as long as it stops “flexing its muscles” and forcing Taiwanese to become “Chinese,” and gives up its “unified front” activities.
Taiwanese do not have the will or desire to be at odds with China on every issue. A peaceful and collaborative economic relationship is not impossible.
While Hsu has been saying that Taiwanese should not “let ideology take precedence,” he has also said that “he has always opposed Taiwanese independence,” supported the so-called “1992 consensus” and, “like the US and the international community,” supported the “one China” principle.
How is any part of this not ideology when this is a blatant contradiction and a slap in the face? His anti-independence stance and support of the non-existent “1992 consensus” are his personal opinions, but since when have the US and the international community followed the “one China” principle? He should be happy that the US is at least following its “one China” policy.
So far, the government has not moved against businesses investing in China. Now that Beijing has fined Hsu for misconduct, not only did he not turn to himself or show great leadership in crisis management, he is turning around to bite the hand that feeds him, the country that has nourished him and provided him with every opportunity along the way.
For someone who is kicking his benefactor in the teeth, it seems that Hsu has a bad case of Stockholm syndrome.
Hung Yu-jui is a Japanese teacher and translator.
Translated by Rita Wang
Russian President Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. However, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine. Those close to the Kremlin said that the Russian president does not want to start another war in Ukraine. Still, he must show he is ready to fight if necessary in order to stop what he sees as an existential security threat: the creeping expansion of the NATO in a country that for centuries had been part of Russia. After years of disillusionment
The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) sixth plenary session has ended and from all appearances, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has set the stage to rule for the rest of his life. Some might be tempted to declare that this calls for Xi to do a victory lap, but all is not well on the other side of the Taiwan Strait. To parody a line from Ya Got Trouble, a song from Broadway musical The Music Man: “There’s trouble in River City, (aka, Beijing). Trouble with a capital T, which rhymes with C for CCP.” Why? Taking control of a nation is always much
When analyzing Taiwan-China tensions, most people assume that the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) consists of rational actors. Embedded within this belief are three further suppositions: First, Beijing would only launch an attack on Taiwan if it were in China’s national interest; second, it would only attack if the odds were overwhelmingly in its favor; and third, Chinese decisionmakers interpret information objectively and through the same lens as other actors. These assumptions have underpinned recent analyses — including by Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) — concluding that there is no
Frequent incidents of violence in society, such as a near-fatal assault with baseball bats in Taichung and a deadly shooting in New Taipei City, are making people anxious. Media commentators blame police chiefs and mayors, calling for their resignations. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said she would review the situation and take firmer action, such as the Cabinet calling a conference on law and order, and proposing countermeasures, while former New Power Party legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) has urged the government to declare “war” on gangsters, and not just as a slogan. When thugs get into brawls and beat up or even kill