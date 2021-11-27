Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) on Monday said the police would start keeping records on people with criminal records found carrying baseball bats, knives or other weapons in their vehicles.
Officials said the decision was in response to a recent spate of violent attacks, including an assault with a baseball bat on a 19-year-old student in Taichung after he sideswiped a car, and the stabbing of a convenience store clerk after the employee asked a customer to wear a mask.
While the police should be aware of who has weapons in their cars — and remove those weapons if the individual has a criminal record — preventing criminal violence requires a multi-tiered approach.
In an article on The Conversation Web site regarding knife violence in the UK, the author lists adverse environments for children to grow up in, with austerity as the No. 1 cultivator of violence. The author cites research showing that when home, school and recreational environments “fail to nurture [children], protect them and help them to achieve their potential,” they become “disaffected, fearful and vengeful.”
Overwhelmingly, those who engage in violence as adults come from broken families that fail to teach the skills needed to cope with stress and adversity, and to develop productive social relationships.
The WHO has a fact sheet listing promising youth violence prevention programs, including “life skills and social development programs designed to help children and adolescents manage anger, resolve conflict, and develop the necessary social skills to solve problems,” and programs to teach positive parenting skills, among others. Experts have also long said that group-oriented activities with a focus on cooperation and team spirit — for example, sports or volunteer activities such as beach cleanups — help build confidence and a sense of responsibility and belonging.
Extracurricular activities in Taiwan, like cram schools, are seen as a means of improving academic competitiveness, rather than as a means of developing team spirit and other important social skills. Also, such activities often exclude children from disadvantaged families who cannot afford the extra expense. The government should address this by improving children’s access to socially productive activities.
The government could also increase police presence in areas where violent attacks are more prone to happen, although they should do so with caution. National Public Radio in the US published a piece on its Web site on April 20 citing a study by researchers at New York University. The study found that “adding a new police officer to a city prevents between 0.06 and 0.1 homicides, which means that the average city would need to hire between 10 and 17 new police officers to save one life a year.”
However, the study also found that increasing the number of police officers could lead to more arrests for what the researchers called “petty crimes.”
Therefore, a larger police force would ideally be accompanied by an increase in community engagement, such as police involvement in volunteer activities, youth ride-alongs or other activities that would improve public trust in the police while deterring criminal activity.
Schools are important in preventing youth violence, and this can be achieved through educators being alert to behaviors that would indicate trouble in a student’s private life, as well as through providing access to confidence-building activities. One such activity could be optional self-defense classes. Most fatal knife and baseball-bat assaults could be prevented with basic self-defense knowledge.
The recent increase in violent activity might be caused by a number of factors including pandemic-related stress or job loss. Regardless of what the instigating factors are, the root causes are likely pre-existing social issues that cannot be solved by searching vehicles alone. The government must understand and tackle these root causes of violence.
Thanks to the communist side of the Strait, awareness of the threats facing Taiwan is higher than at any time in the last 50 years. It’s an opportunity to educate the world about all the country has to offer, from public health and disaster relief to entrepreneurship and democratic governance. One of Taiwan’s greatest strengths — its semiconductor industry — however, is also potentially a terrible political liability. Taipei and friends of Taiwan should be careful how they wield it. The idea that China could shut down large swaths of the global economy with an attack on the center of 60%
Liberal democracy and communist autocracy are at the initial stages of a historic battle. Taipei has chosen its side in this fight and has sought to frame “cross-strait relations” as an international issue, while Beijing says that Taiwan is an “internal issue” and a hangover from the Chinese Civil War. Taiwan’s status as a nation has new clarity and the international community is beginning to defend Taiwan’s democracy. The Washington Post has praised Taiwan’s diplomatic achievements and Australian Minister for Defence Peter Dutton has said that it would be inconceivable for Australia not to join Taiwan and the US in a conflict with
At a time when China continues its assertive policy toward its neighboring countries, the regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bhutan last month to resolve a longstanding border dispute. However, this is not the first time China and Bhutan have taken such efforts on this issue. Over the years, China has expanded its claim over territory in Bhutan. China claims over 764km2 of Bhutan’s territory, which includes Doklam, Sinchulung, Dramana and Shakhatoe in the northwestern region and the Pasamlung and Jakarlung Valleys in the central part of Bhutan. Although the two sides held
The world community has just seen an election victory with more than 90 percent of the vote under a dictatorial regime, but Dolqun Isa’s large election win was for a good reason. The World Uyghur Congress’ (WUC) 7th General Assembly was held in Prague, Czech Republic, from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14. The WUC was formed in exile to re-establish the independent state in East Turkestan — officially called Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region by China. At that meeting, Isa was re-elected to the presidency. He was the only candidate, and before the vote, another well-known Uighur advocate, Abduwali Ayup, said: “Are we living