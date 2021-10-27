Learning to share playground equipment is something children all over the world go through while growing up.
Things do not always end up being fair, but the Taipei City Government installing swing timers that set off an alarm after three minutes just seems excessive, and is a missed opportunity for children to learn about sharing and negotiating, while reducing playground bullying in a constructive way.
What is absurd is that these devices were quickly found to be defective — a Taipei Times report on Saturday said that half of them were broken just 10 days after being installed, and people have already found ways to manipulate them to extend the time limit. In a city that sees its fair share of rain, it is incredulous that the device cases were not water resistant. What an utter waste of taxpayer money.
It would be more beneficial to increase the number of swings and other equipment at the parks, as they get increasingly crowded with families during the weekends as parents are encouraged to spend time with their children outdoors.
If a child is really determined to hog the swings, an alarm is not going to stop them. And if they do get off, they are just doing it because they have to, which is a missed opportunity to promote autonomous thinking and compassionate behavior. Instead, children should be encouraged to read the situation and stay aware of how many kids are waiting for the swings, and react appropriately.
Of course there should be suggested time limits, and parents or teachers should teach children why it is important to be cognizant of the length of their use. If there are enough swings for everyone, then they can enjoy themselves for longer and not have to worry about an alarm going off.
What is more worrying is that these playground disputes are often ignited by parents. In April, a heated argument broke out between adults watching the children at a park in New Taipei City’s Sansia District (三峽) over swing time use. Other similar reports can be found, and that is the sort of adult behavior that leads to selfish and entitled behavior in children. Children should be allowed to negotiate the swing times themselves first — and if things get out of hand or there is bullying, then the parents can step in.
Furthermore, if swing timers are only installed in Taipei, what happens when these children visit other cities? It depends on the child, but it could cause the opposite effect. Free of timer restraints, less considerate children might think they can use the swings for as long as they want to.
Compassion cannot be instilled in people by coercion, but society seems to be moving in that direction. Just this week, a driver was fined NT$4,000 for giving another driver the middle finger during a minor traffic dispute.
If basic respect needs to be enforced, then it is no longer genuine, and there will only need to be more rules and regulations to force people to act decently. Instead of giving children a chance to develop respect when they are young, the timers will only stifle their ability to handle disputes in a mature and empathetic way.
As a recipient of Taiwan’s Medigen COVID-19 vaccine, I am unable to return to my homeland, Canada. More precisely, Canada would allow me to return as a technically unvaccinated citizen, subject to quarantine and the expense that entails, but I am forbidden from exiting Canada through an airport, even when I have met the vaccination requirements of my destination country. That means any visit to Canada must become a permanent one. Stepping on Canadian soil carries the consequence of renouncing my life in Taiwan — my job, my home and my friends. The idea of not being allowed to leave your country for
Far from signaling the end, a grim new consensus between Taipei and Washington must now spur a new beginning that ensures Taiwan’s survival. Military leaders in Taipei and Washington now agree there is a growing chance that by the middle of this decade the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership may decide to use its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to attack, or even invade, Taiwan. On October 6, 2021, Taiwan Minister for National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told members of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan, “By 2025, China will bring the cost and attrition to its lowest. It has the capacity now, but it will
Ever since former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) was recalled last year, “Han fans,” as well as the KMT hierarchy, have made pro-Taiwan lawmakers their enemy No. 1, and Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) has been on top of that list (“Recall part of ‘generational war’: expert,” Oct. 19, page 3). Chen has always been one of Han’s harshest critics, and Han fans have vowed revenge. Former legislators Yen Kuan-hen (顏寬恆) and Yen Ching-piao (顏清標), being such sore losers, were not amused about losing to Chen democratically and have amassed significant resources backed by
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書) on Sunday admitted that he had been an informant for the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. Huang wrote on Facebook that while he was a student in the 1980s, he was approached by intelligence officials, who threatened him after he had befriended alleged dissidents and forced him to work with the authorities. Fellow DPP lawmakers praised Huang’s courage in admitting his wrongdoings, with one lawmaker encouraging him not to resign from the party — as he had announced he would do. Conversely, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) used the opportunity to accuse