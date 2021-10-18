The number of people emigrating from Hong Kong has been rapidly increasing, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data show, with the territory’s population dropping by 110,000 people from 2019 to this year. China’s imposition of a National Security Law has clearly triggered a massive population outflow.
However, not only people but also foreign businesses are leaving Hong Kong. For example, Vanguard Group, the world’s second-largest asset management company, VF Corp and Sony Interactive Entertainment have moved their top regional management from Hong Kong to Singapore. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury goods company, has also relocated staff from its Hennessy alcoholic beverage department in Hong Kong to Singapore.
Some foreign businesses have considered quitting Hong Kong, but not because of the National Security Law. On Oct. 6, the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said that the territory’s “zero COVID” strategy and strict quarantine measures have led many European businesses to consider leaving.
The question is: Where do they go? These examples show that many foreign businesses quitting Hong Kong have relocated to Singapore. Could they be persuaded instead to relocate to Taiwan? This would require the government to take the initiative to resolve issues that drive businesses away from Hong Kong — such as strict disease prevention measures and a lack of freedoms — to offer a more attractive environment.
First, Taiwan’s disease prevention measures are more effective than Singapore’s. The city-state has reported a record number of COVID-19 infections, with more than 3,000 new daily cases recorded on the five days to Oct. 9. Singapore’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 120,000, accounting for 2 percent of its population.
Given its COVID-19 situation, even though Singapore has adopted a “living with COVID” strategy, there are no guarantees that company operations would not be effected, not to mention that the pandemic is not over.
Taiwan currently has a COVID-19 prevalence of 0.067 percent. Apart from the mandatory use of masks, life in Taiwan is basically unaffected by the virus. Amid the pandemic, this is a rare living and business environment for foreign businesses.
Second, Taiwan is safer. According to the Crime and Safety Index published on July 13 last year by the online database Numbeo, Taiwan ranked second for safety, surpassing Singapore, which was ranked 34th.
Third, Taiwan is freer. This year’s annual Freedom in the World report by Freedom House ranked Taiwan second in Asia with 94 points, second only to Japan, while Singapore scored 48 points and was categorized as a “partly free country.”
Based on this analysis, the government should act promptly — and often — to persuade foreign businesses in Hong Kong about the advantages of relocating to Taiwan.
Liu Ming-te holds a doctorate in political science from the Free University of Berlin.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
An old Latin adage reads: Si vis pacem, para bellum. Translated it means: “If you wish peace, then prepare for war.” This adage has many variants and claims to authorship, but what is most important is its message for a peaceful Taiwan. Why should Taiwan prepare for war? The reasons are many and obvious. Certainly, such preparation is not because Taiwan wants war or is a warlike nation. Instead, the answer is found in its neighbor, China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which rules China as a one-party state, is ambitious and troubled — and that combination makes war a viable option,
As a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadet, I frequently get asked how quickly the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) might overrun Taiwan if it invaded before 2040. My answer is that the PLA will not be able to take over Taiwan within that time frame, because the more eager the PLA is to complete the task in a short period, the more likely it would fail — and fail big. Having a slim chance of winning is what keeps the PLA from taking action. From time to time, some PLA leaders or keyboard fighters make threats — one of the
Hypersonic weapons are defined as armaments capable of traveling at speeds faster than Mach 5 and can be broadly classified into two types: hypersonic glide vehicles (HGV) and hypersonic cruise missiles. The former are launched into the upper atmosphere by ballistic missiles. The vehicle is then separated from the booster to maneuver, or glide, toward its target. The latter can be launched from a jet plane or rocket to reach supersonic speed before igniting a scramjet engine to achieve hypersonic speeds. As the US engages in a great-power competition with China and Russia, all three countries are racing to field hypersonic
With the World Bank and the IMF yesterday starting their annual meetings, all eyes are on Evergrande, China’s second-largest property developer, which apparently cannot repay about US$300 billion it owes to banks, bondholders, employees and suppliers. With the property giant teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, the world is being forced to contemplate a scenario it had never seriously considered — a made-in-China financial crisis. Observers have been quick to draw parallels between the Evergrande debacle and past crises. Some compare it to the 2008 crash of the US investment bank Lehman Brothers, which triggered a massive banking and financial crisis.