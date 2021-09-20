Looking for peace means being ready for conflict

By Chang Ling-ling 張玲玲





Although 20 years have passed since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, unconventional methods of attack continue to threaten global peace and security. As a woman serving in the armed forces, I sincerely urge everyone to recognize that terror attacks, like war, cannot go away forever. While seeking peaceful solutions, people must also understand the nature of war.

A poll released on Thursday by the Mainland Affairs Council showed that 83.9 percent of respondents support a sentiment that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) posted on Facebook on Aug. 28: “I want to tell everyone that Taiwan’s only option is to make ourselves stronger, more united and more resolute in our determination to protect ourselves.”

A similar percentage said they support the government’s efforts to bolster national security and the nation’s capabilities to defend its sovereignty and democracy. This also reflects the meaning of “national defense by the people as a whole,” that the military and civilians are united in their determination to defend the nation.

Since humans first appeared, conflicts have occurred — the most serious being war — but a “science of war” has yet to be formulated that could cover its every aspect. Neither is there a sophisticated and rigorous theoretical system of war, because war is not the norm and innumerable variables make it difficult to control.

Many people eagerly air their views about wars or conflicts, but no one can infer or predetermine how a war will develop, or when and where the next conflict will break out.

Even for a major power such as the US, the war in Afghanistan dragged on through the administrations of four presidents, and there has been much debate over when would have been the best time to end that war.

Joseph Nye, the US political scientist and expert in international relations who proposed the concepts of “soft power” and “smart power,” has said that research into international conflict is an imprecise field of study that combines history and theory. All people can do is to thoroughly understand the past and the present to avoid the treacherous reefs they might encounter on future voyages.

At present, the most serious threat and greatest menace to Taiwan is the Chinese Communist Party. As well as frequently sending military aircraft and warships to harass Taiwan and holding military exercises to prepare for an invasion, China continually and deliberately launches gray-zone operations for the purpose of intimidation.

As ancient Rome’s military expert Vegetius — author of Concerning Military Matters — famously said: “Let him who desires peace prepare for war.”

For the sake of peace, we never seek war, but to be prepared for war, we do not fear it.

It is gratifying to see such strong public support for national defense, and it gives one confidence that Taiwan can, as Tsai said, be stronger, more united and more determined to defend itself.

Chang Ling-ling is a political instructor at National Defense University.

Translated by Julian Clegg