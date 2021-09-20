Although 20 years have passed since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, unconventional methods of attack continue to threaten global peace and security. As a woman serving in the armed forces, I sincerely urge everyone to recognize that terror attacks, like war, cannot go away forever. While seeking peaceful solutions, people must also understand the nature of war.
A poll released on Thursday by the Mainland Affairs Council showed that 83.9 percent of respondents support a sentiment that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) posted on Facebook on Aug. 28: “I want to tell everyone that Taiwan’s only option is to make ourselves stronger, more united and more resolute in our determination to protect ourselves.”
A similar percentage said they support the government’s efforts to bolster national security and the nation’s capabilities to defend its sovereignty and democracy. This also reflects the meaning of “national defense by the people as a whole,” that the military and civilians are united in their determination to defend the nation.
Since humans first appeared, conflicts have occurred — the most serious being war — but a “science of war” has yet to be formulated that could cover its every aspect. Neither is there a sophisticated and rigorous theoretical system of war, because war is not the norm and innumerable variables make it difficult to control.
Many people eagerly air their views about wars or conflicts, but no one can infer or predetermine how a war will develop, or when and where the next conflict will break out.
Even for a major power such as the US, the war in Afghanistan dragged on through the administrations of four presidents, and there has been much debate over when would have been the best time to end that war.
Joseph Nye, the US political scientist and expert in international relations who proposed the concepts of “soft power” and “smart power,” has said that research into international conflict is an imprecise field of study that combines history and theory. All people can do is to thoroughly understand the past and the present to avoid the treacherous reefs they might encounter on future voyages.
At present, the most serious threat and greatest menace to Taiwan is the Chinese Communist Party. As well as frequently sending military aircraft and warships to harass Taiwan and holding military exercises to prepare for an invasion, China continually and deliberately launches gray-zone operations for the purpose of intimidation.
As ancient Rome’s military expert Vegetius — author of Concerning Military Matters — famously said: “Let him who desires peace prepare for war.”
For the sake of peace, we never seek war, but to be prepared for war, we do not fear it.
It is gratifying to see such strong public support for national defense, and it gives one confidence that Taiwan can, as Tsai said, be stronger, more united and more determined to defend itself.
Chang Ling-ling is a political instructor at National Defense University.
Translated by Julian Clegg
For China observers, especially those in Taiwan, the past decade has brought awareness of an increasing obsession by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with control. It seeks to control not simply national policy, but all aspects of its citizens’ lives. Not a week passes without some new aspect of Chinese life being brought under CCP control. This forces obvious questions: Why this obsession? And what is driving it? When any one-party state, which already controls government, yet seeks to expand and tighten that control, it bodes ill. With a country the size of China, it bodes ill for Taiwan, Asia and the
Another year, and another UN General Assembly is convening without Taiwan. Today marks the opening of the assembly’s 76th session at the UN headquarters in New York City, with the option to attend remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which once again promises to be its main focus under the theme “Building resilience through hope.” As they do every year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and overseas compatriot groups are organizing campaigns to call for Taiwan’s participation in the global body. However, unlike previous years, Taiwan seems to be riding a higher wave of support than usual. The pandemic has exposed countless shortcomings
On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a news conference via video link to announce a major strategic defense partnership, dubbed “AUKUS.” In an indication of the sensitivity and strategic weight attached to the pact, discussions were kept under wraps, with the announcement taking even seasoned military analysts by surprise. AUKUS represents a significant escalation of the transatlantic strategic tilt to the Indo-Pacific and should bring wider security benefits to the region, including Taiwan. At the forefront of the trilateral partnership is a bold plan to transfer highly sensitive US and
In an op-ed on Friday, Chen Hung-hui (陳宏煇), a former university military instructor, applauded the government’s efforts to reduce the “supply, demand and harm of cannabis.” (“Cannabis use booms on campuses,” Sept. 10, page 8). Chen recounted a story of a boy who partied with the “wrong crowd,” smoked cannabis and died. This story cannot be true, because cannabis is not deadly. Consuming too much can feel mighty unpleasant, but it will not kill a person. This fact is not only backed up by science and statistics from the US Centers for Disease Control, but is well-known in countries where cannabis