Quarantine policy gives discount to risky travel

By Yang Wen-ting 楊雯婷





In response to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on June 25 announced updated quarantine measures for inbound travelers.

All inbound travelers who have visited high-risk countries within 14 days of entry, even if in transit, must stay in a centralized quarantine facility for 14 days upon arrival, without having to pay for the quarantine stay or the testing fees.

Those who have visited countries not on the high-risk list must stay in a quarantine hotel or in a centralized quarantine center for 14 days at their own expense.

I do not understand the distinction, as both quarantine methods outlined on the lists require a two-week period of confinement upon entry, along with three negative tests, before the person is free to leave. The only difference is that the government pays the costs of the former. The cost of staying at a quarantine center is NT$2,000 per night per person, while the quarantine hotel fee ranges from NT$2,000 to NT$5,000. At a minimum, the cost is NT$30,000 for 15 nights.

It is easy to intuit that one could save a lot of money by taking a connecting flight in a high-risk country before entering. This has happened; it was reported that some people returning to Taiwan from the US intentionally transferred in the UK to save money on quarantine fees.

At the time, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the center, only responded by rhetorically asking: “Is it worth it?” He implied that it was not — but the policy has not been changed.

This is an inappropriate attitude. The policy has created a clear sense of relative deprivation. In both cases, the person must accept the same quarantine measures, so why should one be free and the other expensive?

It also seems arrogant and cynical to respond by rhetorically asking if it is worth it, as not everyone is financially well-off. Many of the overseas students I know have student loans and try to save money on their daily expenses. To some people, NT$30,000 to NT$50,000 is a substantial sum of money.

Many people intentionally do not use this loophole when returning home because they do not want to put Taiwan’s prevention effort at risk — it has nothing to do with whether it is economically worth it to transit through a high-risk country, as Chen seems to think.

Successful disease prevention measures should be based on reasonable regulations, not human expectations. The existing quarantine measures have created a sense of relative deprivation in terms of cost, which might lead to more people transiting through high-risk countries.

The center should review how reasonable the quarantine charges are, and not use a flawed policy to test citizens’ resolve to maintain their integrity.

Yang Wen-ting is a law student at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Translated by Perry Svensson