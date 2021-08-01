The performance of Taiwanese athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games has renewed interest in the nation, but sustaining that momentum requires government support.
Taiwanese table tennis player Lin Yun-ju’s (林昀儒) seven matches against China’s Fan Zhendong (樊振東) on Thursday was described as an “epic” battle. Lin’s composed demeanor in facing world No. 1 Fan won him considerable admiration. A commentator on China Central Television even remarked that 19-year-old Lin would remain the foremost rival for Chinese table tennis players over the next decade. Although Lin was ultimately defeated by Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov in Friday’s bronze medal bout, the German also affirmed Lin’s potential.
Viewers were also exhilarated by badminton star Tai Tzu-ying’s (戴資穎) nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon on Friday. The players earned accolades after they successively dropped to the ground to pick off stunning returns before Tai emerged victorious.
Weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), who on Tuesday clinched Taiwan’s first gold medal of this year’s Games, has become a paragon of the Olympic spirit. Although she failed to break the 140kg clean and jerk world record she set in 2019, an image has gone viral on social media of her dropping to the ground smiling widely after failing a 141kg attempt.
A true athlete inspires respect, as illustrated in the performances of Lin, Tai, Kuo and many other athletes who compete for excellence at the Games, despite the scant audience.
In Taiwan, an Olympic gold medal winner is awarded NT$20 million (US$715,154), a silver medal winner NT$7 million and a bronze medal winner NT$5 million, but the rewards do not guarantee that athletes can replicate their success.
While some athletes will continue their careers, others will soon retire. Instead of only celebrating star athletes, the government should find ways to harness their experience to develop fresh talent.
The Ministry of Science and Technology has since 2018 been funding a four-year research program on precision sports science, using artificial intelligence and other technologies to assist training. The program should be expanded to cover more athletes and disciplines. Sports science should be better utilized to help athletes adjust their physiological and psychological states under different circumstances. These programs could also help create Taiwanese role models to inspire local talent, who often instead look up to foreign athletes.
If sports can become a sustainable industry with steady funding, infrastructure and audiences, athletes can take more pride in their profession. In Taiwan, students who excel at sports must deal with a common prejudice that they might be physically strong but simpleminded, a stereotype that has grown from teachers placing more emphasis on academic performance. Such bias should be eliminated, starting with allowing students to freely develop their strengths in different disciplines.
With the names of Taiwanese athletes making headlines, some foreign media have been asking: “What is Chinese Taipei?” or “Why is Taiwan not called Taiwan at the Olympics?” It is a grievance of Taiwanese that their nation is not correctly represented at the Olympics or at many other international sporting events. That is mainly because the world’s major powers choose to embrace a “one China” policy and acquiesce to Beijing squeezing Taiwan off the international stage.
Nevertheless, Taiwanese have proven that politics cannot prevent them from shining. After winning a semi-final match on Friday, the badminton duo of Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) wrote on Facebook: “I am from Taiwan.” That is an indisputable fact written in history.
The small Baltic nation of Lithuania last week announced that it would accept a Taiwanese representative office in its capital, Vilnius, and that it would establish its own trade office in Taiwan by the end of the year. This was more than a welcome announcement to Taiwan and goes far beyond the normal establishment of trade relations. Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis summed it up succinctly, boldly saying: “Freedom-loving people should look out for each other.” With these words, Landsbergis was purposefully going beyond normal diplomacy; he was also presenting a moral challenge and reminder to other democratic nations. A look
On a peaceful day in the open Pacific Ocean to the east of Taiwan, a US carrier and five accompanying warships were slowly sailing to guard the western Pacific. Another carrier battle group had just returned to its home port in San Diego. Suddenly, alarms went off as many intercontinental ballistic missiles were launched from the interior of China, flying toward Taiwan. Numerous Chinese warships, carriers, fighter jets, bombers and submarines were fast converging on the US ships. Not too long after, missiles, bombs and torpedoes were fired at the US carrier. The surprise to Americans was the number of
Having deceived the world about its nuclear capabilities while preparing for an arms race, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is now using its increasing nuclear forces for virtual nuclear coercion. This new threat will continue until the United States, Japan, and Taiwan can restore the CCP’s sense of fear. This dynamic is a familiar one for Taiwan. As the CCP’s People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) capabilities have grown, its inhibitions about conducting larger and more frequent coercive military demonstrations have shrunk. The PLA now more openly practices for the destruction of Taiwan’s democracy and the murder of its citizens. In the nuclear realm,
The Tokyo Olympics will perhaps be remembered as one of the oddest Games in the event’s long and checkered history. Held amid a global pandemic, spectators are banned from most venues, leaving athletes to play out their feats of sporting brilliance in eerie silence. Meanwhile, furious Tokyo residents wave placards outside some venues, calling for the Games’ cancelation. Adding to the incongruity of it all, the entire Russian team is absent, banned due to a doping scandal. That the Tokyo Olympics went ahead at all has been extremely contentious in Japan. Critics fear a mass outbreak of the highly contagious Delta