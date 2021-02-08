Guyana’s termination of a deal with Taiwan to open a representative office in the South American country not only insulted Taipei, but was also a slap in the face to the US, especially as US President Joe Biden announced that “America is back.” Taiwan and Guyana on Jan. 11 signed the deal, which was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday and applauded by the US embassy in Guyana and US officials. The new ties could have been another example of the “Somaliland model” — building commercial ties without diplomatic recognition — if Guyana could have kept its promise to
The Ministry of Economic Affairs sent an encouraging message by retaining its NT$7,000 subsidy for purchases of new electric scooters this year, demonstrating its support for green urban mobility and Taiwan’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The ministry also increased the subsidy for the purchase of new electric two-wheelers equipped with locally made engines to NT$3,000 from NT$2,000 last year. It had originally planned to gradually lower its incentives on electric scooter purchases, with an aim to allow market mechanisms to lead the industry’s development. The ministry slashed subsidies by 30 percent last year from NT$10,000 in 2019. The move to retain
Diane Baker was a staunch supporter of the Community Services Center, a nonprofit organization that supports the international community in Taiwan. Diane served on the steering committee, the center’s de facto governing body, from October 2002. In this role, Diane helped to ensure that the center was managed to the highest standards. In recent years, she also took on a leadership role, most recently serving as interim chair. Diane also sat on the editorial board of the Centered on Taipei magazine. She attended and supported the organization’s activities, and was always present at its annual auction, the center’s major annual fundraising
Ten months into a border standoff in and around India’s Galwan Valley, there is still no sign of military de-escalation and rapprochement between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Several rounds of peace talks have failed to yield a helpful outcome. While China is keeping India engaged in a dialogue giving false hopes of credible tranquility along the borders, it does not seem genuinely interested in de-escalating tensions. China’s recent contravention of the confidence-building measure agreed upon on Sept. 21 last year that neither side will send further troops to the front line proves it beyond doubt. Instead,