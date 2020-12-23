Political bubbles burst when reality reveals that the situation is unsustainable. Willing European politicians, journalists and academics have lived in the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) bubble describing Taiwan as Chinese, and have promoted closer ties between Taiwan and China.
This contributed to a perception that Taiwan was divided about its future international status and confused the European public.
This damaging export of division has almost stopped. Taiwan can now stand more united, but it needs to reach out to the European public to win over China.
The KMT’s political bubble burst due to political developments in Taiwan, including victories by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the KMT’s election failures and the appearance of new parties, such as the Taiwan’s People’s Party, that might take voters from the KMT.
Today, the vast majority of the political parties in Taiwan and the general public consider Taiwan as a nation with its current borders. Consequently, divisions over Taiwan’s international status is diminishing and people can observe a stronger export of political unity.
Realities can be hard to swallow for the KMT, which appears to be awakening slowly from a kind of denial. Even this year, the KMT continues to celebrate China’s victory over Japan and talks about the Opium War in 1840.
Moreover, its positions on defending Taiwan are called into question when it attempts to block or delay budgets for new F-16 upgrades and other military spending. A slow awakening from an increased isolation might be seen in the relaxation of the so-called “1992 consensus,” which the KMT considered necessary due to misunderstandings between China and the ruling DPP.
Even in Europe, the KMT’s bubble is finding it more difficult to survive, with a new generation of journalists and politicians with no personal memories of cross-strait relations prior to 2000 questioning China.
They appear far more interested in Taiwan’s current affairs and the situation with China, and that 67 percent of the population consider themselves Taiwanese, compared with 2.4 percent who identify as Chinese.
However, Taiwan’s future is not safe. The reactions from the EU to Hong Kong came too slow and were weak.
Hong Kong and Taiwan have quite different histories when it comes to China, but Taiwan should be prepared for a similar silent reaction from the EU.
Unfortunately, this is happening already. China appears to be creating a new normal, allowing it to fly into Taiwan’s airspace with impunity.
The power of the EU is founded in the European countries, not in Brussels. Consequently, to increase Taiwan’s influence in the EU, it needs to invest far more economically in each European country. This would ensure an increased mutual interest, which has been directly encouraged by EU’s trade office in Taiwan.
Power also lies with the citizens of Europe. Taiwan can reach ordinary citizens by engaging even stronger with civil society groups across Europe in politics, art, sports, music and many other areas.
Taiwan representative offices can benefit from these civil society groups by promoting cooperation based on their own ideas or the ideas coming out of the passion and group dynamics among the members of the civil society groups.
Taiwan needs to reach out broadly to the European public and try new avenues to win over China. The consensus being created in Taiwan on the international status is a necessary starting point.
Michael Danielsen is the chairman of Taiwan Corner.
Every time I read another news article about China’s harassment of Taiwan, its nonstop efforts to undermine Taiwan’s relations with the international community, I feel outraged. And my outrage is not just directed at China, it is directed at China’s enablers. Those enablers include every major country in the free world. For far too long, they have allowed Beijing to dictate the terms on which they engage with Taiwan. Whenever foreign officials do so much as talk to Taiwanese officials, China angrily accuses them of meddling in its “internal affairs.” But this is exactly what China is guilty of. It has
The dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region and the South China Sea have changed radically over the past few years. Only a few years ago, China was building up South China Sea fortifications with apparent impunity, insisting on possession of the area within its “nine-dash line,” continuing to threaten Taiwan and using military intimidation against Japan over claims over the Diaoyutais (釣魚台), or the Senkakus in Japan. Beijing continues to intimidate Taiwan, but its provocations of India, and its political and economic bullheadedness regarding Australia, have forced re-evaluations in New Delhi and Canberra over how to balance the economic advantages of not
The regime responsible for covering up the COVID-19 outbreak has its sights set on conquering Taiwan and then the world. What new steps might Washington and Taipei take in 2021 to keep Beijing at bay? Early this December, as the chill of winter spread across the northern hemisphere, a somber new milestone was reached: over 1.5 million people killed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with one life reported lost every nine seconds. In spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to deny any responsibility for the global catastrophe. The regime has strained every nerve and spared no
For seven decades Taiwan has weathered the full gambit of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-backed espionage. Of the many tactics employed by the CCP, the most potent and damaging is its long-term strategy to infiltrate and gain influence over Taiwanese political and social institutions. The recruitment of informants and influencers occurs at a grassroots level, often via temple associations and proxy organizations run by members of Taiwan’s organized crime world, such as Chinese Unification Promotion Party founder Chang An-le (張安樂) — also known as the “White Wolf” — but also extends to Taiwan’s corporate lobby, and all the way up to politicians