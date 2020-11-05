EDITORIAL: Tedros should heed his own advice

During an online interview in July conducted on behalf of the Hudson Institute, UK Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan-Smith was asked whether the so-called “Golden Era” of China-UK relations that then-UK prime minister David Cameron heralded during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) visit to London in 2015 was a “major strategic mistake.”

Talking to an experienced politician, the interviewer was likely expecting a long-winded answer, but Duncan-Smith gathered his thoughts for less than a second before simply answering: “Yes.”

The past three years have been trying times for the international community. Tectonic changes are occurring in the international world order, coinciding with an ever-more assertive China under Xi. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) offers its own version of what a revised international world order should look like, which would mean abiding by rules of the party’s own making.

So, here is an admirable idea: Democratic nations the world over should coordinate their responses to an increasingly assertive, confident and aggressive CCP to “preserve a marketplace of ideas free from distortion” and maintain a “free, open and rules-based international order that supports human dignity,” with the idea that “persistence of such an order requires like-minded countries to participate actively in its governance and enforcement.”

Such a concerted effort should be seen as a no-brainer, and yet it still has to materialize in any meaningful form.

The quotes are taken from the mission statement of the alliance formed on June 4 by more than 100 lawmakers from 19 countries and blocs, including Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, the EU, Japan, the UK and the US, which calls itself the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC). It seeks to reform democratic countries’ approach to China.

Duncan-Smith is a cofounder of the IPAC.

Here is another idea that really should be a no-brainer: Given Taiwan’s experience, expertise and success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Assembly (WHA) should allow the nation to participate in, and have access to, the WHO, not just regarding the pandemic, but in all things pertaining to global public health.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that, in terms of COVID-19, “no one is safe until everyone is safe.” He is right, but could it be that the organization he leads is not listening to him?

Tedros’ words were quoted in IPAC’s “Statement on Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly and World Health Organization,” posted on Monday. The statement describes Taiwan’s control of the outbreak as “a successful model that others around the world can aspire to,” noting that the nation last month marked 200 days without a single domestic case.

It also says that the international community could benefit greatly from the “world leading expertise Taiwan has developed” to control the pandemic.

A final quote: “This not only threatens the health and well-being of Taiwan’s citizens, but also creates a dangerous gap in the global network.”

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday in a response to letters from lawmakers from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia urging Tedros to invite Taiwan to this month’s WHA — which is to be held virtually: “Denying Taiwan participation at the WHA is a violation of the human rights of the 23 million Taiwanese and is detrimental to global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.”

So, yes, it would be nice for Tedros to allow politics to be set aside and for Taiwan to participate in WHA and WHO activities and mechanisms, and listen to those members of the international community concerned about the deleterious effects of the CCP’s influence on the international world order, not to say his own words.