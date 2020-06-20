Video footage of a Tesla vehicle ramming straight into an overturned truck was captured on May 31 by a closed circuit television camera on a section of the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) in Chiayi County and began circulating online.
The footage shows the Tesla speeding straight toward the impaired truck 200m away, probably because the driver had turned on the autopilot system. Tellingly, all of the other vehicles in the video take evasive action to avoid hitting the truck.
While the Tesla proved to be a sturdy vehicle, the accident has revealed a blind spot in automated driving systems. The question is: Who is responsible if someone dies?
Under Japanese law, a causal relationship is established to assign responsibility in cases of negligence leading to accidental death. The main point is whether the driver of the vehicle fulfilled their duty by taking due care under the road conditions at the time of the accident.
If the driver is found not to have taken reasonable care, then the court would seek to determine whether such carelessness could be expected to have led to the death. Therefore, under Japanese law, primary responsibility rests with the driver of the vehicle, not the vehicle’s manufacturer.
Under German law, the opposite is true. In Germany, the concept of “objective responsibility” is used to establish liability in cases involving negligence.
According to the concept, the first test is to determine whether the driver did anything dangerous that is not permitted under the law. The second test is to determine whether the danger came to pass. The third and final test is to establish whether acting in accordance with the law would have allowed for the danger to be averted.
Applying these tests to the Tesla crash shows that the danger cannot be said to have been caused by illegal actions on the part of the driver, as the vehicle is permitted on public roads and its autopilot system legal. Thus, the driver cannot be blamed for the accident.
Instead, responsibility lies with Tesla and the government body responsible for permitting the vehicle to be driven on public roads. In the eyes of the law, it would be contradictory for the government to certify the autopilot system safe for use, but to hold the driver responsible when an accident occurs when the system is turned on.
Several companies operating in Taiwan have been found liable based on the concept of “objective responsibility” in cases of negligence, but if a fatal crash occurred with a Tesla vehicle on autopilot, the assignment of responsibility might not be straightforward.
The Puyuma Express derailment on Oct. 21, 2018, resulted in 18 deaths and 291 injures. While the case is still working its way through the courts, three Taiwan Railways Administration employees, who have been charged with negligence, pleaded not guilty at a hearing at the Yilan District Court in October last year.
Once a judgement is made, the high-profile case is to add complexity to an already complex body of case law related to traffic accidents.
For example, Taoyuan International Airport Corp in November last year announced that it would this year begin testing autonomous vehicles to convey passengers from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 2 to a parking area.
A press release at the time said that the autonomous vehicles would take users to their destination based on user commands, but there was no mention of the user being held responsible in the case of an accident.
If an accident were to occur, not only should the user and the vehicle manufacturer be held liable, but also the government for allowing the use of an automated system that was not absolutely safe and reliable.
To pre-empt the inevitable increase of autonomous vehicles, government agencies responsible for road and vehicle management should re-examine how vehicles promoted for their self-driving can be safely used on the nation’s roads.
Government agencies responsible for monitoring the media should carefully review whether advertising for autonomous vehicles is accurate and contains sufficient warnings on the technology’s limitations, otherwise the government could become liable for compensation.
Jeng Shann-yinn is an honorary professor at Kainan University’s law department.
Translated by Edward Jones
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) on May 15 announced that it would build an advanced semiconductor fab that would mainly deploy 4-nanometer process technology in Phoenix, Arizona. Most Taiwanese are not aware that Phoenix has become an important chip manufacturing center in the US. Although South San Francisco in the Bay Area is known as Silicon Valley, the tech industry there today has little to do with silicon, or chip, production, except for a few old Intel fabs. Instead, it is more focused on upstream semiconductor industries, such as the Internet, biotech, green energy and artificial intelligence. Apple, for example, designs its
Over the past few months, COVID-19 has tested the grit and health preparedness of countries worldwide. Major powers have been seen picking up the pieces. In this crisis, Taiwan is a rare success. It has emerged as one of the safest places to live. As of yesterday, there were 445 confirmed cases and seven casualties. It managed to do this despite its proximity to China, where the outbreak was detected at the end of last year. Taiwan’s handling of COVID-19 has garnered appreciation from countries worldwide. While most countries had to resort to either a partial or complete lockdown, Taiwan
On Monday evening, a violent skirmish between Chinese and Indian troops at their disputed border in the Himalayas ended in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unconfirmed number of casualties on the Chinese side. It is the most serious incident between the two nuclear-armed powers since the 1962 Sino-Indian border war. While many details are still unknown about the incident at more than 4,000m above sea level, early signs indicate that the clash fits a pattern of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive expansionism in the region — which should also concern policymakers in Taiwan. According to reports by Indian broadcaster
Chinese diplomats have long had a reputation as well-trained, colorless and cautious professionals who pursue their missions doggedly without attracting much unfavorable attention. However, a new crop of younger diplomats are ditching established diplomatic norms in favor of aggressively promoting China’s self-serving COVID-19 narrative. It is called “wolf warrior” diplomacy — and it is backfiring. Shortly before the COVID-19 crisis erupted, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) instructed the nation’s diplomatic corps to adopt a more assertive approach to defending China’s interests and reputation abroad. The pandemic — which might have been far smaller in scale were it not