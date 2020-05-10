Wang Hung-wei’s true voice
On May 2, Taipei City Councilor and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee deputy chairwoman Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) was invited to a China Central Television (CCTV) political talk show, during which she discussed President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) second term starting on May 20, and the triangular relationship among Taiwan, US and China.
On the show, Wang referred to Tsai as “leader” and US President Donald Trump as telangpu (特朗普), the Mandarin transliteration of Trump’s name used in China, instead of chuanpu (川普), which is used in Taiwan.
She criticized the US for using Taiwan as a pawn, while Tsai obediently follows Washington’s orders, relying heavily on the US economically and for its international position.
She argued that the US has never publicly pledged to support Taiwan all the way if a war really broke out in the Taiwan Strait.
Wang trashed Tsai as if she were worthless, and she also looked at the Taiwan-US partnership as an exchange of interests.
She even claimed that Tsai takes orders from Washington just to upset Beijing.
If they did not know her, most Taiwanese would think that these remarks had been made by a Chinese journalist or government representative.
Astonishingly, these words came from the mouth of a Taipei city councilor from the KMT.
Taiwan and the US have always been friends, and it is legitimate for two free democracies to cooperate with or assist each other.
The advanced weapons Taiwan purchases from the US and other nations are not part of an “arms race” with China. Rather, these arms procurements are made in order to safeguard the nation and its people, and the pan-blue and pan-green camps adopt the same attitude when they are in power.
Wang’s harsh criticism clearly lacked sincerity and magnanimity.
China has constantly threatened Taiwan in writing and through saber-rattling, making every effort to foment cross-strait confrontation.
As Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) dictatorship belittles Taiwan, has Wang demanded that China respect Taiwan’s sovereignty and public opinion? If she does not speak fairly, she might fall short of her voters’ expectation.
Chen Ho-wen
Taipei
While the world may never know whether the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus originated from deliberate or accidental activities in a Chinese biological laboratory, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictatorship is callously exploiting the “China Virus” as a weapon to extend its military control from the First Island Chain to the Second Island Chain. As most of the world reeled from the toll in lives and the economic dislocations from lockdowns, the CCP has exploited these distractions by increasing its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activities in the First Island Chain, which extends from Japan through the Ryukyus, Taiwan and the Philippines, and in
After accusing Taiwan of launching “personal attacks” and a “racist campaign” against him at a news conference on April 8, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus quickly stirred up another controversy over whether the WHO had ignored Taiwan’s warning at the end of last year about possible human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19 virus. That dispute extended the battle of words between Tedros and Taiwan, with unexpected results. It turned into a “battle of unequals” initiated by Tedros, but his display lacked meticulous tactical thinking and effective strategic adjustments. Taiwan used this to its advantage by highlighting the effects of its epidemic prevention
US President Donald Trump on April 15 announced the suspension of US funding of the WHO. Almost as soon as the words had left his mouth, Beijing announced that it would donate US$20 million to assist epidemic prevention efforts. Over the 2018-2019 funding cycle, the US donated US$893 million to the organization — and it regularly contributes US$400 million to US$500 million annually — whereas China donated US$86 million over the same period. The discrepancy is enormous. Given this, why is the WHO widely believed to have been unduly influenced by Beijing during the COVID-19 pandemic? The answer lies in the