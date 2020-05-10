[ LETTER ]

Wang Hung-wei’s true voice

On May 2, Taipei City Councilor and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee deputy chairwoman Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇) was invited to a China Central Television (CCTV) political talk show, during which she discussed President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) second term starting on May 20, and the triangular relationship among Taiwan, US and China.

On the show, Wang referred to Tsai as “leader” and US President Donald Trump as telangpu (特朗普), the Mandarin transliteration of Trump’s name used in China, instead of chuanpu (川普), which is used in Taiwan.

She criticized the US for using Taiwan as a pawn, while Tsai obediently follows Washington’s orders, relying heavily on the US economically and for its international position.

She argued that the US has never publicly pledged to support Taiwan all the way if a war really broke out in the Taiwan Strait.

Wang trashed Tsai as if she were worthless, and she also looked at the Taiwan-US partnership as an exchange of interests.

She even claimed that Tsai takes orders from Washington just to upset Beijing.

If they did not know her, most Taiwanese would think that these remarks had been made by a Chinese journalist or government representative.

Astonishingly, these words came from the mouth of a Taipei city councilor from the KMT.

Taiwan and the US have always been friends, and it is legitimate for two free democracies to cooperate with or assist each other.

The advanced weapons Taiwan purchases from the US and other nations are not part of an “arms race” with China. Rather, these arms procurements are made in order to safeguard the nation and its people, and the pan-blue and pan-green camps adopt the same attitude when they are in power.

Wang’s harsh criticism clearly lacked sincerity and magnanimity.

China has constantly threatened Taiwan in writing and through saber-rattling, making every effort to foment cross-strait confrontation.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) dictatorship belittles Taiwan, has Wang demanded that China respect Taiwan’s sovereignty and public opinion? If she does not speak fairly, she might fall short of her voters’ expectation.

Chen Ho-wen

Taipei