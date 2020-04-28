Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Sufin Siluko on Monday last week asked Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) to speak Mandarin instead of Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) when explaining the government’s policies to bail out sectors and people affected by COVID-19, sparking criticism that he had treated the language with disdain.
News about Taiwanese never fails to grab the public’s attention, whether it be about a National Taiwan University professor comparing it to “secondhand smoke” or new faces at the legislature being able to speak it fluently. Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), a then-New Power Party member, stood out four years ago with his all-Taiwanese questioning of then-premier William Lai (賴清德).
In the case of the new batch of lawmakers, none has caught more eyes in this regard than Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟).
The appeal with Taiwanese obviously comes from the “Taiwan-ness” it represents. It was the language spoken by a majority of people before the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) retreated to Taiwan in 1949 and imposed a ban on the language. Many people, regardless of political leanings, can immediately bond with Taiwanese because it is — or was — the language spoken by their parents or grandparents at home.
Despite the ban and ensuing stigmatization of the language, it has managed to survive to this day. Its staying power is so great that people can likely speak or understand it to some degree even if they are Hakka or Aborigine.
During a March 17 question-and-answer session with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) deliberately switched to Taiwanese halfway through the segment, saying that “he is from Tainan,” where the language is spoken by many. During the exchange, Su twice corrected Charles Chen’s Taiwanese, but praised him for his ability to speak the language well enough as a relatively young politician.
Charles Chen favoring a language that was once banned by his party is significant and could signal a rise in the language’s popularity: He clearly valued the extra publicity that he would gain from it. The move came just days after he and Chen Po-wei had a war of words over whether to ban families of Chinese spouses from using the National Health Insurance system. It is possible that Charles Chen did not want his Taiwanese-speaking rival to outshine him.
A dark horse candidate in the Jan. 11 elections with a unique brand of humor, Chen Po-wei, 34, enjoys a high level of popularity among young people. A champion of Taiwanese independence, a vocal critic of China and a heavy user of memes and wry humor, he and his penchant for Taiwanese have a definite and strong influence on members of the online community.
The problem is that while people consider Taiwanese to be quaint or endearing, they lack the motivation or means to properly learn it. The Ministry of Education’s curriculum guidelines stipulate just one class hour per week for Taiwanese education from elementary through senior-high school, which is far from enough to master any language, not to mention that some younger teachers probably cannot speak it well enough to teach it.
For prominent self-determination advocates the ability to speak good Taiwanese goes without saying — it is almost a prerequisite. However, while polls indicate that more young people are identifying as Taiwanese, rather than Chinese or both, the number of Taiwanese-speaking people is diminishing.
Taiwanese, if granted the status of an official language, could be an important means by which Taiwanese can avoid being assimilated by China. Policymakers cannot help but appear complacent by allowing Mandarin to be the sole official language of Taiwan for so long. It is time that the government introduced a serious Taiwanese education policy, starting with increasing the class hours.
Since the previous pandemics — the Marseille plague in 1720, Asiatic cholera in 1820, Spanish flu in 1918 — modern medicine has advanced to the level of gene and cell therapy, and with early preparation could easily prevent many deaths — as Taiwan has done with COVID-19. However, the lack of freedom of expression in China and political calculation on the part of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to deny, delay and deceive about the virus’ origin and risks of human-to-human transmission, resulted in the loss of precious time to prevent its spread. The world has suffered tremendously from the COVID-19
China’s COVID-19 narrative has been offset by the exemplary performance of Taiwan, which has employed neither an authoritarian system nor draconian controls, something that makes Beijing unhappy. Taiwan, despite having few diplomatic allies and no WHO membership because of the Chinese government, is doing better than its powerful rival across the Taiwan Strait. China finds it difficult to digest that the neighboring democracy, which Beijing often sneers at and harasses, has outperformed it in the face of this challenge. When it became clear that China’s outbreak could no longer be kept a secret, as the number of cases and casualties in Wuhan
During a dengue fever outbreak in July last year, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) climbed a banyan tree and declared that holes containing stagnant water should be patched up. It was an obvious photo opportunity that was much ridiculed at the time. Apparently, the objective was to show Han as a dynamic mayor personally orchestrating the city’s efforts to contain the fever, but the photograph takes on a new metaphorical value in the days leading up to his June 6 recall vote: Han in the banyan now looks like a man fleeing baying hounds. All the signs point to the
Totally out of the blue, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — unbefitting of his position — on April 8 started smearing Taiwan at a news conference, falsely accusing the nation of racial discrimination. People with a clear understanding of the situation know that Tedros’ accusation was aimed at shifting the pressure arising from US President Donald Trump harsh criticism that the WHO is only capable of pleasing China, which led to the early spread of COVID-19, onto Taiwan. Moreover, bringing up accusations of racial discrimination could effectively slash confidence in Trump among African Americans ahead of the US presidential election, thus giving