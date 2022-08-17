Luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) incurred losses of NT$300.12 million (US$10.01 million) last quarter, compared with a profit of NT$6.03 million three months earlier, or losses per share of NT$3.28.
The poor results came as Taiwan’s spiking COVID-19 cases and lingering border controls thwarted expectations of a business rebound, the Taipei-based company said on Friday.
Food and beverage sales dropped 41.63 percent, while guestroom operations tumbled 22.23 percent from the previous quarter, it said.
Photo courtesy of Humble House Taipei via CNA
Daily COVID-19 case numbers soared in May, prompting Taiwanese to stay at home and avoid gatherings.
The self-imposed quarantine took a heavy toll on the tourism sector and My Humble House proved no exception, the company said, adding that the recent launch of Humble Boutique Hotel (寒居酒店) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) did not help.
Humble Boutique helped boost overall revenue, but failed to trim net losses due to higher food and personnel costs, it said.
The company also runs Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) in Xinyi District (信義), Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station and hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County.
Things improved this quarter after the government on July 15 introduced a fresh round of travel subsidies to energize private consumption, the company said.
Occupancy rates at Mu Jiaosi have since the middle of last month returned to 70 percent on weekdays, it said, adding that nearly all of its guestrooms have been booked on weekends.
However, full recovery would not arrive until authorities lift border controls and end quarantine requirements, it said.
Overall, the company reported net losses of NT$294.09 million in the first half of this year, or losses per share of NT$3.21, compared with losses per share of NT$3.67 a year earlier.
Revenue in the first six months increased 8.11 percent to NT$1.34 billion from NT$1.24 billion a year earlier.
POTENTIAL SETBACK: Although Chinese chip designers and foundry firms already have US EDA software, they might be unable to update those programs under new US rules The US’ latest ban on advanced electronic design automation (EDA) software exports to China might hinder Chinese chip companies from accessing advanced semiconductor technology, as they attempt to upgrade to 3-nanometer processes in the next three to five years, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Friday announced bans on EDA tools for gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAAFET), a new-generation semiconductor technology that US chipmaker Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co from South Korea are adopting to make 4-nanometer and 3-nanometer chips. The bureau in a statement said that gate-all-around field-effect transistor
WIDENING THE FIELD: Human resources managers must drop prejudices regarding gender, appearance and age to find the best candidates, Micro Technology said The job market for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry remained tight this quarter, as hiring activity slowed from a record high last quarter, a survey released yesterday by online human resource firm 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) showed. Ongoing labor shortages have prompted local semiconductor firms to recruit more women and foreigners in Taiwan and in Southeast Asia, the job bank said. The talent gap in the first quarter reached 35,000 people per month, a surge of 39.8 percent from the same period last year, as the contactless economy and digital transformation shore up demand for semiconductors, 104 Job Bank said in its annual report
DISMAL OUTLOOK: A Citigroup analyst predicted firms face ‘the worst semiconductor downturn in at least a decade,’ due to inventory build and the potential of a recession Semiconductor stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern that the industry is heading into a painful downturn. In the US on Tuesday, the Philadelphia semiconductor index sank 4.6 percent, with all 30 members in the red, its biggest drop in about two months. In Asia, chip stocks from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc and Tokyo Electron Ltd slumped. Investors are growing increasingly skittish as the notoriously cyclical industry is hurtling toward a prolonged slump after years of widespread shortages that led to heavy
POSITIVE CULTURE: Pursuing 12-inch wafers earlier than peers helped TSMC lead the industry, said a former executive, whose main regret was working for SMIC in China Corporate culture at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is what made the chipmaker a leading player in the global industry, a former executive said in an interview with California’s Computer History Museum. “One of the really important reasons that TSMC succeeded” is the culture at the firm, where “if equipment went down at two o’clock in the morning, we just called an equipment engineer,” and the worker would not complain, said former TSMC joint chief operating officer Chiang Shan-yi (蔣尚義). “We didn’t really do anything special, anything great, but we didn’t make any major mistakes,” when compared with competitors, such